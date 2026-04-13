AgileSP builds momentum inside Teraco’s carrier-neutral ecosystem

By establishing POPs in Teraco’s facilities, AgileSP meets customers where they colocate, peer and connect every day.

Since 2019, Agile Solutions Provider (AgileSP) and Teraco Data Environments have shared a partnership built on a simple but powerful belief: that open, neutral, world‑class infrastructure is the foundation for a stronger digital Africa. What began as a technical collaboration has grown into a long‑standing relationship that now plays a meaningful role in how ISPs, cloud providers and enterprises connect across South Africa.

Today, AgileSP operates multiple points of presence (POPs) inside Teraco’s data centres – JB1, JB3, DB1, CT1 and CT2 – and continues to strengthen its national footprint inside one of Africa’s most interconnected digital ecosystems. Teraco’s carrier‑neutral model has been essential to this growth, giving AgileSP full freedom to innovate, interconnect and scale without limitations.

Meeting providers where they already are

By establishing POPs in Teraco’s facilities in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, AgileSP meets customers exactly where they colocate, peer and connect every day. This footprint ensures that ISPs and enterprises can tap directly into AgileSP’s network through familiar, trusted environments – often just a cross‑connect away.

Each of these facilities plays a unique role in the country’s digital infrastructure:

JB1 and JB3 (Johannesburg Isando) – two of South Africa’s busiest connectivity hubs, home to dense carrier networks and thriving cloud ecosystems.

– two of South Africa’s busiest connectivity hubs, home to dense carrier networks and thriving cloud ecosystems. DB1 (Durban Riverhorse) – a key interconnection point for coastal and subsea‑adjacent traffic.

– a key interconnection point for coastal and subsea‑adjacent traffic. CT1 (Cape Town Rondebosch) – a historic, central facility embedded in the heart of Cape Town’s digital community.

– a historic, central facility embedded in the heart of Cape Town’s digital community. CT2 (Cape Town Brackenfell) – one of Teraco’s most modern and rapidly scaling hyperscale‑ready environments.

For AgileSP customers, this means lower latency, better redundancy, faster provisioning and easier access to the providers and networks they rely on.

Services designed for today’s high‑demand networks

Inside Teraco, AgileSP delivers a full suite of services – including IP Transit, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), National Long Distance (NLD) and Colocation. These services are engineered for speed, resilience and flexibility, giving customers the ability to scale bandwidth, link regions and optimise costs without complicated redesigns.

Because AgileSP is also part of Teraco’s Africa Cloud Exchange (ACX) fabric, customers can establish cloud and network interconnections more quickly and cleanly than ever before. It streamlines how customers connect into hyperscalers, hosting environments, partners and the AgileSP network itself.

In a landscape where cloud adoption is accelerating every year, this level of interconnection matters more than ever.

From POC to production: How customers join the AgileSP network

One of the standout features of the AgileSP-Teraco partnership is the ease with which new customers can test the network through proofs of concept (POCs). These POCs allow ISPs and content providers to validate performance, routing, reliability and latency before committing to full production deployments.

It’s an approach that has converted many evaluators into long‑term customers.

As Dean Pillay, CEO of AgileSP, explains: “AgileSP brings speed to the Teraco ecosystem through POCs. Many ISPs and content providers have tested the AgileSP network through a POC and are now happy customers. We thank Teraco for the long‑standing partnership and hope to continue growing alongside them.”

This hands‑on, transparent engagement model reflects both organisations’ commitment to building trust and supporting real‑world network growth – not just selling infrastructure.

What makes this partnership work is more than technology. It’s a shared mindset. Teraco’s carrier‑neutral philosophy creates a level playing field, giving providers the freedom to grow on their own terms. AgileSP’s engineering‑driven culture matches this perfectly, supporting ISPs and enterprises with hands‑on expertise and scalable services.

As demand for high‑performance connectivity, cloud access and resilient infrastructure accelerates, AgileSP and Teraco remain aligned in their mission: to make South Africa one of the most connected, agile and digitally empowered markets on the continent.

Their partnership isn’t just about cables, racks and cross‑connects – it’s about building the digital future, one interconnection at a time.