AI adoption survey goes live

Matthys Marais, CEO, Incasu.

A survey on AI adoption in South African business, being conducted in partnership with Incasu, has gone live on ITWeb. The objective of the survey is to gain an understanding of general AI requirements in the local market as well as whether there’s demand for chatbot and AI agent services.

Incasu CEO Matthys Marais explains: “First and foremost, we want to understand AI maturity and how far along businesses are on their AI journey. This will help us to profile the SA market and detect emerging versus advanced adopters.”

The survey aims to uncover more about the primary goals associated with adopting AI in a business. “We want to know what business priorities are driving AI interest, such as automation, cost savings and innovation, as well as the business functions that can most benefit from AI. This will enable us to pinpoint which departments are most likely to adopt AI soon and highlight potential demand areas for targeted solutions.”

Respondent organisations are asked to indicate whether they currently use chatbots or AI agents for any functions, in order to measure the current penetration of chatbot/agent solutions and also distinguish between active users and prospects.

Marais says: “We hope to identify pain points that may prevent or delay the adoption of AI by asking SA businesses to tell us what the biggest perceived challenges or barriers to adoption are. This will prove useful for framing our products as solutions to those barriers. We also want to know where respondents see the most value in deploying chatbot or agent-based solutions so that we can identify where chatbot/agent demand exists and where our offerings could be positioned most effectively.”

By asking how important chatbots or AI agents are to respondents’ broader AI strategy, the survey assesses how strategically central these solutions are, with high importance suggesting higher adoption willingness or budget allocation, he explains.

Finally, the survey interrogates which capabilities businesses would require from a chatbot or AI agent solution to generate feature-level demand data that can be used to guide product development.

The detailed results of the survey will be published on ITWeb. To participate, click here