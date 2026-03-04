AI, crypto reshape SA’s payments landscape

AI shopping tools gain traction, yet most South Africans still prefer human customer service interactions. (Image created with ChatGPT)

Artificial intelligence ( AI ), digital wallets and crypto-currency linked payments are rapidly changing how South Africans shop and transact, according to new research from Visa.

The latest Spending Shift Survey was commissioned by Visa and conducted by Morning Consult in October 2025. The study surveyed 1 000 adult respondents in SA via online interviews. Data was weighted by gender, educational attainment, age and race.

The study shows that 63% of surveyed South African consumers have already used AI to assist with shopping-related tasks, while 39% say digital wallets are the fastest way to pay.

Meanwhile, 57% of consumers who have previously sent money abroad say they would consider using stablecoins for payments – signalling growing openness to crypto-enabled cross-border transactions.

The survey points to a market in transition: traditional cards remain dominant, but consumers are increasingly comfortable blending established payment methods with emerging technologies.

“While traditional payment methods continue to play an important role – with physical cards still regarded as the most preferred and convenient way to pay – South Africans are showing that trust and technology can go hand-in-hand, with consumers increasingly willing to adopt new payment solutions when they deliver both convenience and peace of mind,” says Lineshree Moodley, country manager at Visa South Africa.

Crypto-linked innovation is also edging into the mainstream, with the growing appetite reflecting demand for faster, potentially lower-cost cross-border transfers, notes the study.

Biometrics gain ground

According to the survey, security-enabled convenience is emerging as a key enabler of the digital payments shift.

Two-thirds (66%) of South African consumers already authorise payments using biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or facial recognition. This level of adoption suggests biometric verification is no longer niche, but embedded in mainstream payment behaviour, it notes.

Digital wallets are also gaining traction. Nearly four in 10 respondents (39%) describe them as the fastest payment option, and more than a third say they would recommend them to others. The findings indicate growing confidence in digital-first payment experiences, particularly among mobile-centric consumers, it states.

Beyond payments, AI is increasingly integrated into the consumer journey. According to the survey, an overwhelming majority of respondents have used AI tools for brainstorming gift ideas, researching products and interacting with customer service platforms.

Consumers also associate AI with value discovery: 45% believe AI-powered tools are more likely to find the best possible price.

However, human interaction remains critical – 63% still prefer to speak with a human customer service representative rather than AI.

“The findings suggest that while AI is becoming embedded in retail and payments ecosystems, hybrid engagement models remain important.”

Security priority

Despite growing comfort with digital tools, security remains the primary determinant of payment choice, the study finds.

Eighty-eight percent of respondents describe security as “extremely important” when selecting a payment method. Banks (76%) and payment networks (71%) are viewed as the primary defenders against emerging threats.

At the same time, consumers acknowledge their own role, as 67% feel they are “extremely responsible” for detecting payment fraud and security risks.

Proactive behaviours are evident: almost 50% have enabled two-factor authentication, and 40% regularly change passwords.

“However, concerns persist around AI-driven risks; 60% are worried about how personal data is used by AI-powered shopping and payment tools, and only 42% say they are confident they could detect AI-driven payment scams,” says the study.