Rennie Naidoo, Professor of Information Systems at the Wits School of Business Sciences.

A fitting label is being used to describe an old problem. Slop. The term increasingly describes low-value material produced with generative artificial intelligence (AI): generic posts, fabricated reviews and reports that sound professional while saying remarkably little.

But slop’s defining feature is production detached from sufficient intellectual judgement. AI did not invent that problem. It is industrialising it.

In organisations, human and AI slop can become corporate slop: reports nobody reads, meaningless dashboards and strategy documents filled with frameworks but few consequential choices.

Slop predates the machine

Long before generative AI, corporate presentations contained crowded graphs, unnecessary decimal places and unformatted tables and charts copied from spreadsheets.

The data might have been correct. Yet nobody asked what the audience should notice, or what decision the visualisation should support.

Human slop showed us that production without judgement was always possible. AI slop reveals what happens when we give that problem a factory.

Strategy has its equivalents. A document can contain a SWOT analysis, five strategic pillars and a transformation roadmap without confronting difficult choices. A business case can offer detailed projections based on unchallenged assumptions.

Producing the document can itself become evidence that work has been done, regardless of whether it improves a decision.

But its polished appearance can conceal a lack of thought.

AI changes the economics

Producing a substantial report once required considerable effort. That friction did not guarantee quality, but it did constrain volume.

Generative AI weakens that constraint. A manager can turn a few notes into an impressive-looking strategy. A business analyst can generate requirements before understanding the process.

The marginal cost of another paragraph or presentation is becoming very low. But the cost of judgement has not fallen in step.

Someone must still test the argument, challenge the assumptions, or notice that a beautifully-phrased recommendation recommends nothing.

This production–judgement asymmetry powers the slop machine.

The danger is plausibility

Generative AI can make weak reasoning look authoritative. An executive summary can be fluent, concise and wrong. This complicates AI governance .

Knowing whether AI helped produce a document does not establish its quality. A mediocre business case does not become insightful because a human typed every word. Nor does strong analysis become worthless because AI improved its expression.

The stronger test is whether somebody can defend ‘their’ thinking. Why was this option chosen? Which assumption matters most? What evidence would change the recommendation?

But attention is limited. We cannot evaluate everything from first principles, so fluency, familiarity and apparent completeness can influence credibility.

A professional-looking document often suggests someone invested time in producing it. Generative AI makes that signal less reliable by producing the appearance of intellectual labour without requiring the equivalent effort.

When slop becomes ours

There is another complication. People do not always recognise weaknesses in what they produce. Someone with limited expertise may also lack the knowledge needed to evaluate AI-generated analysis.

The sophistication of some output can also exceed the understanding of the person producing it.

Group dynamics add another layer. Once a team has generated, refined and presented a strategy, the document can become part of its collective identity. “It is our proposal.” Challenging it can feel like challenging the people behind it.

Contradictory evidence may be uncomfortable to accept, especially after people have publicly defended a recommendation. Rather than reconsidering, they may rationalise its weaknesses.

AI reduces the effort required to create the work. Human psychology can supply the overconfidence and emotional investment needed to protect it.

Judgement becomes the bottleneck

A good analyst’s value is not measured by the number of graphs produced. Expertise lies in recognising misleading scales, investigating consequential anomalies and selecting three visualisations while discarding 17.

The same applies to writing. AI can give a manager 20 paragraphs. The manager’s contribution may be to delete 18.

AI can generate 20 initiatives dressed in strategic language. The harder work is judging their diagnosis, assumptions, trade-offs and feasibility, then deciding which three deserve resources.

Judgement frequently manifests as subtraction. AI may save time producing material, but that time can reappear as extra work for those who must assess it.

Organising for judgement

AI can assist with evaluation, but judgement still often requires human attention, contextual understanding and a willingness to challenge plausible answers. These capabilities are concentrated in a few capable knowledge workers whose time and expertise are already scarce.

And whether these capabilities can be exercised depends on how work is organised.

Organisations must give people the time and authority to question what is produced, rather than simply rewarding them for producing more. They must also recognise the importance of independent reviews.

For business leaders, productivity cannot be measured simply by how much faster teams are generating documents or code. More output is not necessarily more value.

Human slop showed us that production without judgement was always possible. AI slop reveals what happens when we give that problem a factory.

The irony is that the more convincing AI-generated material becomes, the more carefully humans need to exercise their judgement.

But if we already reward nonsense with our attention, defend it with our overconfidence and treat criticism as a personal threat, will we accept the independent judgement needed to challenge it?

And if organisations use AI to eliminate the difficult work through which employees acquire expertise, where will the next generation of people capable of judging AI-generated work come from?