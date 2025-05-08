AI-driven SOC critical for defence against autonomous attacks

Dirk Prinsloo, Microsoft cloud architect – cyber security at BUI.

An AI-driven security operations centre (SOC) is essential to businesses that want to leverage real-time threat response in the age of autonomous attacks.

This is according to security experts from BUI, who are scheduled to speak at the ITWeb Security Summit 2025 on 3 June at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

Dirk Prinsloo, Microsoft cloud architect – cyber security at BUI, will join Hilton Ashford, cyber security architect at BUI, to provide insight into the relevance of an AI-driven SOC.

Prinsloo and Ashford will delve into how AI, automation and contextual intelligence can be strategically leveraged to strengthen the SOC. By harnessing these advanced capabilities, organisations can gain a significant edge through predictive threat detection, natural language-based threat hunting and more efficient triage processes, they note.

Hilton Ashford, cyber security architect at BUI.

According to the pair, this approach not only enhances the SOC’s responsiveness, but also empowers security operations teams to stay ahead of emerging threats with greater accuracy and speed.

Prinsloo and Ashford will also describe the AI-driven SOC of the future – a powerful resource for natural language policy authoring, self-tuning detections and seamless integration across complex hybrid environments. They intend to explain that this “future” is already here – and share why business leaders should embrace it to stay secure and competitive going forward.

BUI is the 2024 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year recipient.

