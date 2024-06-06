AI-driven workplace modernisation in the spotlight at upcoming webinar

Africa’s business decision makers will get new insights into how to modernise and secure workplaces for business success at a webinar to be hosted by First Distribution and Microsoft next week.

This event for IT and business decision makers in Nigeria, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Tanzania and Zambia will highlight emerging innovations to unlock business potential and enable the modern way of working.

Offering valuable strategies and best practices tailored for businesses of all sizes, the webinar will cover cloud and AI-driven tools that can revolutionise a business’s digital presence and customer engagement.

The talks will include an overview of how to use Microsoft Modern Workplace and Azure to unlock business potential and how AI-driven systems can improve service efficiency and satisfaction.

Additionally, there will be insights into securing modern work across endpoints, networks, and compliance.

To register for this free webinar, go to https://www.itweb.co.za/webinar/harnessing-azure-modern-work/index.html