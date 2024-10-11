AI drone taps Dell, Nvidia tech to monitor crop health

New AI-driven drone solution launched to boost crop health in South Africa.

Local digital consultancy Moyo has used Dell AI Factory with Nvidia to develop an autonomous drone that provides advanced crop health monitoring.

The solution detects crop diseases, specifically potato leaf disease, before they become problematic.

Dell AI Factory with Nvidia combines Nvidia’s AI infrastructure and Enterprise AI software with Dell storage, networking, workstations, and laptops. In May, Dell announced an expansion of its partnership with Nvidia, aimed at boosting AI adoption and helping companies quickly establish viable AI environments.

Moyo used Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA to incorporate AI models and frameworks into its operations and ran GenAI testing on Dell Precision workstations, with the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform and AI Enterprise software.

Dell Precision workstations also feature high-end Intel Xeon processors, fast memory, NVIDIA RTX professional graphics, and the Dell Precision Optimizer software. This configuration enables efficient processing of large datasets and management of complex algorithms, which are crucial for crop monitoring applications, analysing crop health and growth patterns.

According to Dell and Moyo, this setup allowed Moyo to run GenAI testing and quickly turn applications into real-world solutions. By driving model training as an efficient Nvidia AI Workbench project, a final accuracy rate of 99.52% was achieved in two weeks.

The drone uses retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology, combining AI-driven leaf pattern analysis with high-resolution image capture. This system is trained to identify early indicators of diseases, such as fungal infections.

Philip Heydenrych, director at Moyo, says that for companies using AI, a reliable partner and high-performance tech are essential, and Dell’s expertise was crucial in creating the drone AI model.

Founded in 2007 with offices in Gauteng and the Western Cape, Moyo specialises in developing AI-driven solutions and strategies for its clients.

Heydenrych says the company plans to develop more AI-driven solutions for South Africa's agriculture sector.