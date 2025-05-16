AI expert Prof Marwala gets honorary doctorate

Professor Tshilidzi Marwala was honoured for his contribution in shaping the global thinking on artificial intelligence, engineering and higher education leadership.

World-renowned engineer, artificial intelligence (AI) researcher and higher education leader, Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, received an honorary doctorate from the University of Pretoria (UP) in recognition of his contributions locally and globally.

Marwala, who is rector of the United Nations University in Tokyo, Japan, and under-secretary-general of the United Nations, was honoured during the faculty of engineering, built environment and information technology's (EBIT) graduation ceremony this week. This ceremony is part of UP's autumn 2025 graduation season, where over 12 000 students will graduate across all faculties.

An alumnus of UP, Marwala completed his master's degree in mechanical engineering in 1997. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Case Western Reserve University and a PhD in engineering from the University of Cambridge. Previously, he served as an extraordinary professor in UP's Department of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, delivering guest lectures on AI in machine-health monitoring and diagnostics to the department’s post-graduate classes.

On receiving the honorary doctorate, Marwala credited UP with not only honing his technical skills, but also his thinking about innovation that serves society.

“It is an honour to receive this recognition from an institution that is committed to producing graduates who are equipped to lead and solve real-world problems. UP’s values of excellence, transformation and societal impact align closely with my own journey and vision,” he said.

Professor Wynand Steyn, dean of the EBIT faculty at UP, said: “The University of Pretoria is proud of its contribution towards Prof Marwala’s development as an engineer and a visionary… he took up the challenge of using his engineering and leadership skills to help make South Africa, Africa and the world at large a better place.”

According to a statement issued by the university, Marwala is one of SA’s most prolific researchers and is among the most-cited scientists in his field. He has published 25 books and over 500 articles spanning academic journals, conference proceedings, book chapters and news media platforms. He holds five patents and is a National Research Foundation B-rated researcher.

“His research has explored the application of AI and machine learning across multiple fields, such as computer science, engineering, economics, political science and medicine. He has supervised 40 doctoral and 48 master’s students from 21 countries – a reflection of his commitment to nurturing future scholars and advancing knowledge production in Africa and globally,” reads the statement.

“His role as the rector of the United Nations University has provided Prof Marwala with an opportunity to continue expressing his passion for using advanced technology to improve the lives of people,” said Steyn.

“For this he chose artificial intelligence, which has become the main theme of his research endeavours since his PhD, and combined this with the concept of the United Nations' SDGs, to develop a wide-ranging body of work and a multitude of meaningful programmes to realise his childhood dream of contributing to his country and continent.”

Marwala’s international reputation is reflected in his membership of The World Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the African Academy of Sciences and the Academy of Science of South Africa.

He is the recipient of the South African Order of Mapungubwe (2004) for outstanding achievements in engineering science. In 2020, he received the Science-for-Society Gold Medal from the Academy of Science of South Africa, and in 2022 he was awarded the IT Personality of the Year Award in South Africa for his contributions to the 4IR.

His contributions extend beyond academia: he was a board member of Nedbank, chair of the Africa Health Research Institute, a member of the Namibian 4IR Task Team and a trustee of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

“Prof Marwala’s ability to bridge academia, industry and government has made him a sought-after advisor and thought leader, contributing to policy development and strategic initiatives in the higher education sector,” Steyn said.