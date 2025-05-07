Sci-tech, innovation deputy minister receives honorary doctorate

Science, technology and innovation deputy minister Nomalungelo Gina.

Science, technology andinnovation deputy minister Nomalungelo Gina has received an honorary doctorate from the University of Zululand (UNIZULU) in KwaZulu-Natal.

The honorary doctorate was conferred to the deputy minister for her work in public service, education and inclusive innovation, says the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI).

To receive the award, Gina joined over 3 000 graduates at UNIZULU’s KwaDlangezwa Campus in Empangeni who qualified for their degrees, diplomas and higher certificates at the university this year.

According to professor David Mabunda, chairperson of UNIZULU Council, the deputy minister’s conferment was valid and timely.

“We really celebrate your lifelong dedication to education, economic development and the empowerment of women and workers,” he said. “Your service in government and beyond reflects a deep love for our people and an unyielding determination to uplift them. You remind us that leadership is not about power; it is about purpose.”

UNIZULU vice-chancellor and principal professor Xoliswa Mtose also commended Gina for her strides in the education and governmental sectors.

Gina described the recognition as a personal and professional milestone. “This conferment has deeply humbled me. It marks a major moment in my life, not just as a public servant, but as a woman, a daughter and a proud rural-raised child.”

During her remarks, Gina called for greater inclusion of rural and township communities in science, technology and innovation policy and programme implementation.

“Innovation must not benefit only the elite. We must leave the comfort of our Pretoria offices and go out to find grassroots innovators in rural and township areas and support them.”

She further highlighted the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, and the rise of artificial intelligence, urging the graduating class to embrace technology and adapt their skills to meet the evolving demands of the modern economy.

“Artificial intelligenceis real. It is already reshaping careers in law, commerce and administration.But human intervention will always be necessary. Learn it, master it and use itto your advantage.”

UNIZULU has a long-standing partnership with the DSTI and in the recent past, Gina met with the deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation to explore a potential partnership in driving innovation and research in the region.

As a result, one of the initiatives being explored between the two is the establishment of an optical telescope and astronomical observatory, which would be the first in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Until we make a lasting impact on the lives of ordinary South Africans – especially in rural and township communities – we cannot say we’ve overcome the legacy of economic and social exclusion,” said Gina.