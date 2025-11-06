AI, fragile supply chains top discussion agenda for ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Cape Town

The 21st annual ITWeb Security Summit 2026 is an opportunity for business leaders to hear from experts about how to build resilience amid AI-driven attacks, the skills shortage and geopolitical uncertainty.

In 2026, the ITWeb Security Summit turns 21, and while this is undoubtedly a milestone anniversary, the summit continues its tradition of providing relevant and timely content.

ITWeb has collaborated with a panel of experts from across the continent to consider the most pressing issues affecting the cyber landscape. The theme for this year is: "Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap".

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Cape Town – 26 May As the cyber threat landscape becomes increasingly complex, it's critical that cyber security leaders, their teams and the organisations they protect stay ahead. To unpack the latest developments, the methods that attackers are using and best strategies to protect your digital assets, make sure you're at the 2026 edition of the ITWeb Security Summit, the annual gathering of cyber security professionals, experts and thought leaders.

Each year, the summit is held in Cape Town and Johannesburg. In 2026, the Cape leg will take place on 25 May (workshops) and 26 May (conference and exhibition) at the Century City Conference Centre.

In 2025, the Cape Town event attracted 30 speakers, including three international keynotes, as well as over 350 attendees. These included senior representatives from private and public sector organisations.

The event also featured an exhibition area, with over 20 of SA’s security providers showcasing solutions for pressing security concerns.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will focus on redefining security, giving South African and African IT and cyber security decision-makers the opportunity to hear from experts, researchers and practitioners about what works, what doesn’t and why.

