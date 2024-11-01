AI has potential to increase life span by decades

Shayne and Mic Mann, co-founders of Mann Made and co-CEOs of Singularity South Africa.

As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly advances, it will empower the healthcare sector to increase human longevity and potentially increase the human lifespan by decades.

This is according to Shayne and Mic Mann, co-founders of innovation firm Mann Made, who also serve as co-CEOs of Singularity South Africa. Mann Made is the developer of Africarare, Africa’s first metaverse marketplace.

The Mann brothers delivered a closing address at the SingularityU South Africa Summit 2024, held in Johannesburg last week, focused on the exponential change and possibilities presented by AI and emerging technologies.

They highlighted Africa's potential to be at the forefront of global tech innovation, as more innovative companies are being established on the continent. The rapid advancement of technology can unlock Africa's economic growth, and further propel the continent to develop its own solutions to resolve some of Africa’s major socio-economic challenges.

“Africa needs to become a community of change-makers and learn to implement solutions to the world’s greatest challenges and Africa can lead this race instead of being disrupted by it,” said Mic Mann.

“As we witness this transformative era, driven by AI, let us not forget the remarkable potential that AI has to increase our lifespan and our health span. This concept of achieving longevity philosophy is not just science fiction anymore, it’s within our grasp. Imagine leveraging AI to not only live longer, but to enjoy your extra 40 or 50 years with incredible health and vitality. This is by enhancing the quality of life every year, and fundamentally changing our approach to aging and healthcare. This is the future we are stepping into, with every extra year being a quality year.”

As technology advances, we can expect AI to play an even greater role in improving our overall wellbeing and everyday health, he added.

The brothers referenced various AI-focused research initiatives being conducted across the globe, which aim to revolutionise healthcare by improving treatment, disease prevention, early diagnosis, and ultimately lead to humans living longer.

In 2018, scientists predicted the first person to reach their 200th birthday had already been born.

Shayne Mann referenced 76-year-old author Ray Kurzweil, a scientist and engineer who has for years been an advocate for taking advantage of medical advances – current and those yet to be developed − to live longer and healthier.

He believes AI has an instrumental role to play in the discovery and design of drugs and research breakthroughs.

Kurzweil, author of “The Singularity Is Near”, predicted the singularity would take place in 2045.

The singularity is known as a hypothetical point in the future when technological growth and machine intelligence become uncontrollable and irreversible.

“Ray Kurzweil predicted the technological singularity in 2014. That means we are only in year 11 of a 25-year journey on our way to the technological singularity. And it’s time to buckle up.

“Two years ago, OpenAI launched ChatGPT and all hell breaks loose. It’s been an absolute exponential explosion ever since, disrupting business models and changing the way we work and live,” noted Shayne Mann.

He encouraged Africans to acknowledge the potential and resources possessed within the continent and its people, and encouraged innovators and business leaders to help Africa take its rightful place as a “global leader in the exponential era”.

“Let’s make no mistake, this is Africa’s moment. We have the talent, the drive and now the technology to lead the way for innovation. Together we can build a future where technology solves our most pressing challenges, and where prosperity is within reach for all. Working together, Africa can ignite change, disrupt the status quo and build a future that everyone can be proud of.”