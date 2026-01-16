AI investment expected to surge in 2026

Christoph Schweizer, CEO of BCG.

Companies globally plan to double their spending on artificial intelligence ( AI ) in 2026, allocating about 1.7% of revenue – more than twice the increase planned for 2025. Seventy-two percent of CEOs say they are the main AI decision-makers in their organisations.

These are key findings from the Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) third annual AI Radar report, based on a survey of 2 360 executives, including 640 CEOs, across 16 markets and nine industries. SA and Morocco were among the markets surveyed.



African investment and readiness lead globally

The intensity of planned AI investment in Africa is significant, with 59% of African companies preparing to spend more than $50 million in 2026. This capital is targeting high-impact areas such as agentic AI and workforce transformation.

African organisations currently lead in workforce readiness, with 55% of the workforce already upskilled in AI – the highest rate globally. This is supported by allocating 46% of AI budgets to ongoing retraining.

BCG notes the continent’s narrative has shifted from exploration to large-scale execution, with leaders using AI to leapfrog traditional challenges. The Middle East and Africa region now shows some of the most aggressive AI budget allocations worldwide.

CEO leadership and archetypes

The report identifies three CEO archetypes regarding AI adoption:

Followers (~15%) recognise AI’s potential but lack full conviction, making some early, cautious investments.

Pragmatists (~70%) are confident but invest only when they see clear value and low risk .

Trailblazers (~15%) drive AI-powered transformation through decisive investment and upskilling.

Africa boasts the highest percentage of trailblazer CEOs globally, at 42%, compared to 14% in the European Union.

These leaders spend a personal average of 8.3 hours weekly expanding their AI expertise, the highest of any region.

Eighty-two percent of African CEOs are the primary AI decision-makers in their organisations (above the 72% global average), with 71% believing their job stability depends on successfully executing an AI strategy by 2026.

Spending focus and confidence

Globally, CEOs have committed over 30% of AI investments to agentic AI. Ninety-four percent will continue investing at current or higher levels even without a payoff within a year.

Confidence in AI’s return is higher in the East, with about 75% of CEOs in India and Greater China being confident, compared to 44% in the UK and 52% in the US. In Africa, 84% of CEOs are more optimistic about AI’s potential than last year, above the 82% global average.

“CEOs have a defining role in shaping how AI delivers value,” said Sylvain Duranton, co-author and global leader of BCG X, the tech build and design division of BCG. “The true competitive advantage lies with those CEOs who will reshape functions end-to-end and invent new products and services that drive growth.”

Christoph Schweizer, CEO of BCG and co-author of the report, said the research shows AI is moving from a CIO-led initiative to a CEO-led strategy.

“Despite economic uncertainty, this anticipated surge in spending reflects how much of a priority AI has become. AI is no longer confined to IT or innovation teams; it’s reshaping strategy and operations from the top down, with CEOs taking a leading role. Nearly three-quarters of CEOs say they are now the main decision-makers on AI, and half believe their jobs depend on it,” said Schweizer.