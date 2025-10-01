AI is everywhere − but here’s why you still need boredom

Johan Steyn, founder, AIforBusiness.net.

In a world buzzing with smart algorithms, digital assistants and endless notifications, it’s tempting to think that boredom is a relic of the past − an annoyance best banished by another swipe, scroll, podcast, or productivity hack.

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has made life ever more convenient, efficient and engaging. But what if the real threat is not boredom itself, but our collective inability to endure it?

The truth is that boredom, far from being a useless affliction, is fast becoming one of the most important ingredients for mental health and personal growth, especially for working-age adults navigating the hazards of hyper-connectivity.

Forget FOMO − fear the absence of boredom

Every waking hour, AI-powered platforms and digital services curate our experiences, predict our preferences and keep us constantly entertained.

Yet, mounting evidence suggests this endless novelty does not make us happier or more resilient. Instead, it leaves the brain deprived of necessary downtime − time where nothing much happens and the mind is free to wander, process, and even struggle.

Studies show that people are actually reporting higher levels of boredom than ever before, not because we have too little stimulation, but because our tolerance for monotony has dwindled in the face of digital abundance.

AI can analyse, generate and iterate, but it does not daydream.

In fact, deliberately inviting moments of boredom into daily life unlocks a host of powerful benefits. Here are five key ways boredom helps us thrive amidst the dominance of AI platforms:

1. Boredom balances the effects of AI overload

The mental exhaustion caused by relentless AI-driven stimulation is both profound and pervasive. Newsfeeds, chatbots and recommendation algorithms are designed to capture attention, yet their ceaseless interruptions fragment our focus and deplete our cognitive resources.

Boredom, as explained by psychologists James Danckert and John Eastwood, co-authors of Out of My Skull – The Psychology of Boredom, offers a valuable remedy: it acts as a natural buffer, granting the mind necessary breathing space to restore balance and clarity.

This is echoed by findings from the Mayo Clinic, which highlight that embracing periods of “doing nothing” lowers stress, reduces anxiety and reframes attention − all of which are essential for sustaining mental well-being in the digital age.

2. Boredom boosts creativity − AI can’t replicate that

AI can analyse, generate and iterate, but it does not daydream. Human creativity flourishes in downtime: when the mind is not actively processing information but roaming freely. Neuroscientific research reveals boredom activates the brain’s default mode network, responsible for forging new connections and imaginative insights. Bored office workers who permit their minds to wander often report breakthroughs and innovative solutions − qualities prized in every sector but difficult, if not impossible, to program into an algorithm.

3. Boredom signals a need for change and growth

Where AI excels in automating routine, boredom excels in motivating reinvention. Psychologists describe boredom as “the mind’s way of alerting us that what we’re doing doesn’t match our needs or ambitions”. For working-age adults, periods of boredom prompt the search for meaningful challenges or new skills, inspiring self-improvement and fresh motivation. AI may deliver efficiency and information, but it cannot direct your quest for growth − one must listen to boredom’s subtle whisper.

4. Boredom deepens social connection and empathy

Paradoxically, some of our most rewarding interactions arise from unplanned and unscripted moments. AI-powered platforms connect us superficially, but boredom sets the stage for authentic connection and empathy. Research indicates that when bored, people are more likely to reflect on their relationships, cultivate compassion, and even engage in altruistic acts such as helping colleagues or volunteering. Boredom, in fact, fosters a kind of introspection that strengthens community ties and workplace wellbeing.

5. Boredom Is the foundation of digital wellness

AI feeds our desire for instant gratification, but resisting this pull is crucial for long-term wellbeing. Experts recommend purposefully integrating boredom into daily routines: device-free walks, slow lunches, quiet commutes and dedicated hobbies that challenge without instantly rewarding. These habits help rebuild attention spans, reduce compulsive digital behaviour and create a healthier relationship with technology overall. Boredom gives you permission to be present, to reflect and to recharge − benefits no algorithm can offer.

Reclaim boredom − your mind needs it

If you’re a working adult in the age of AI, the odds are high that your life is more connected, more streamlined − and more restless − than ever. The constant lure of stimulation is powerful, but the rewards of intentional boredom go deeper: resilience, innovation, authentic connection and sustained mental health.

The next time your mind aches for distraction, resist the urge to reach for your device. Let yourself be bored − in a meeting, on a commute, even at home − and watch as new ideas, deeper relationships and a clearer sense of purpose begin to emerge.

Reframe your view of boredom from an enemy to be vanquished to an ally for creativity and well-being. Schedule regular boredom breaks. Unplug. Let your mind wander.

In a world powered by AI, the best investment you can make is in the fascinating, uncharted territory of your own idle mind.