AI now a top tool for threat actors

Nuno Ceitil, consulting systems engineer at NETSCOUT.

Traditional defences are failing against AI -driven cyber attacks, says Nuno Ceitil, consulting systems engineer at NETSCOUT. He will be speaking at the ITWeb Security Summit JHB 2026, taking place from 2-4 June at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Ceitil, who has over 25 years of experience across enterprise and service provider verticals, will explain how threat actors are using AI to automate and enhance attacks – bolstering phishing, malware generation and vulnerability scanning. He will unpack how AI is creating increasingly sophisticated and automated assaults, how it features in modern DDOS attacks and why it shifts the advantage towards attackers.

ITWeb Security Summit Security Summit 2026 will run under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”. The Cape Town leg will be held at the Century City Conference Centre from 25-26 May, followed by the Johannesburg event at the Sandton Convention Centre from 2-4 June. Click here for more info and to register.

In his presentation, Ceitil will also cover the extent to which AI tilts the scales in favour of attackers, how organisations must adapt to these emerging threats and what protections are needed against rapidly evolving AI-powered offensives.

His career includes roles at leading partner organisations such as NTT, BCX and Datacentrix, as well as vendor-side positions with Cisco and H3C, giving him deep insight into both customer and vendor ecosystems.

NETSCOUT specialises in protecting enterprise and service provider customers from sophisticated cyber attacks through advanced visibility, detection and mitigation solutions.

Click here for more information and to register.