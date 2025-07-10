AI-powered chatbots: Frustrating or fundamental?

Paul Stuttard, director, Duxbury Networking.

In an age where immediacy and efficiency dominate consumer expectations, AI-powered chatbots are rapidly becoming an integral part of many business operations.

These intelligent digital assistants are helping brands respond swiftly to customer queries, automate routine tasks and gain valuable insights through data analysis.

Especially for companies without the resources to employ large support teams or offer 24/7 service, chatbots have proven to be fundamental.

Yet, the human touch remains irreplaceable. According to a recent Gartner report, an overwhelming 64% of consumers would prefer it if companies didn’t use AI in their customer service at all.

This paradox − where businesses increasingly rely on AI for support, while customers remain wary of the technology − highlights the complexity of chatbot integration in today's digital economy.

This tension is particularly noticeable in South Africa, where the digital divide, cultural nuances and multilingual environment create unique challenges − and opportunities − for chatbot technology.

In South Africa, AI-powered chatbots are increasingly being used by banks, telecoms providers, retailers and even public sector institutions.

Businesses must ensure customers know when they are interacting with a bot − and what data is being collected and why.

Capitec’s WhatsApp-based chatbot and Vodacom’s TOBi are two prominent examples. These bots are designed to handle high volumes of queries, from checking balances to resetting passwords, with efficiency and without human intervention.

For South African businesses navigating possible load-shedding, constrained budgets and an unpredictable economy, these tools can offer a lifeline.

However, South Africa is not a one-size-fits-all market. The country’s diversity in languages presents a unique challenge for chatbot developers.

While some bots are beginning to support isiZulu, Sesotho, or Afrikaans, many still operate predominantly in English, which can exclude significant portions of the population or result in misunderstandings, leaving customers feeling frustrated or even alienated.

There’s no question that chatbots bring considerable advantages. From an operational standpoint, they never sleep, never take lunch breaks and can handle multiple queries simultaneously − something no human can do.

They also help cut costs, reduce pressure on human agents and offer data-driven insights into customer behaviour, preferences and pain points.

For start-ups or small business enterprises, these advantages are not just helpful − they're often essential.

But this efficiency comes at a cost. As noted, one of the main criticisms levelled at chatbots is their inability to truly empathise. While sentiment analysis algorithms have improved, bots still struggle to interpret tone or handle emotionally-charged conversations. In societies where a general mistrust of automated systems still lingers, these limitations can deepen dissatisfaction.

For instance, when a customer who is facing an outage of a critical and urgently-needed service tries to lodge a complaint, they may find themselves dealing with a chatbot that offers scripted, non-empathetic replies.

For this customer, the chatbot isn’t a tool − it’s an obstacle. This experience can easily damage brand perception, especially when word-of-mouth remains so influential in many communities.

The solution may lie in finding a balance. Rather than replacing human interaction, chatbots should augment it. A hybrid model − where chatbots handle basic queries but escalate more complex or emotionally-sensitive issues to human agents − can deliver the best of both worlds.

In fact, research by PwC shows that 59% of consumers feel companies have lost touch with the human element of customer service, but 75% still want technology to improve their experiences. This reinforces the idea that customers aren’t against AI − they just don’t want it to come at the expense of empathy and personalised service.

South African companies can lead in this hybrid approach. For example, Discovery Health’s chatbot acts as the first line of contact but promptly redirects users to live consultants when needed. This reduces call centre volume while preserving the human connection.

Another important consideration in the South African context is accessibility. While urban centres have widespread smartphone and internet access, many rural areas do not.

AI-powered chatbots, particularly those deployed via mobile-first platforms like WhatsApp, can help bridge this gap if designed inclusively. However, poor literacy levels or digital fluency among some consumers mean user interfaces need to be as intuitive and inclusive as possible.

There’s also the question of trust. Given the rise of scams and misinformation, many consumers are wary of automated systems that ask for personal information.

Building trust requires transparency, robust data protection policies and clear communication. Businesses must ensure customers know when they are interacting with a bot − and what data is being collected and why.

Across the African continent, AI-powered chatbots are also gaining traction in sectors like agriculture, education and healthcare. In Kenya, chatbots have been used to provide farming advice via SMS. And in Nigeria, they support mental health counselling.

South Africa, with its relatively advanced tech infrastructure and strong fintech sector, is well-positioned to lead this transformation.

In the end, AI-powered chatbots are neither inherently frustrating nor entirely fundamental − they are tools. Their effectiveness depends on how they are deployed, managed and adapted to local needs.

South African organisations would do well to remember that, in this nation, diversity isn’t just a cultural strength − it’s a design principle. Chatbots that reflect and respect this diversity will not only function better, but also foster deeper, more human connections.