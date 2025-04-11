AI-powered drones, body-worn cameras deployed at SA borders

Home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber with one of the surveillance drones that will monitor cross-border movement.

The Department of Home Affairs has introduced new technologies in a bid to protect South Africa’s borders.

Home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber yesterday unveiled the drone and body-worn camera technology that will be rolled out by the Border Management Authority (BMA), to improve border management and security.

Established under the Department of Home Affairs, the BMA is responsible for border law enforcement at all ports of entry and other border law enforcement areas.

The introduction of new technologies comes as South Africa continues to face challenges with illegal immigration and smuggling at the borders, among other issues.

Porous borders have long been a concern for the country, as they contribute to illicit economies, human trafficking and transnational organised crime.

In December, the BMA, in partnership with the Department of Rural Development, unveiled high-tech tools, including surveillance drones, to monitor cross-border movement throughout the festive season.

South Africa shares borders with six other Southern African nations: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The busiest land ports of entry include Beitbridge (Zimbabwe), Lebombo (Mozambique), Maseru Bridge (Lesotho), Ficksburg (Lesotho), Kopfontein (Botswana) and Oshoek (Eswatini).

“In terms of our unwavering commitment to digital transformation, the minister has launched four advanced unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones, and 40 body-worn cameras that will be deployed for the first time over the Easter weekend,” says the department in a statement.

According to the department, the drones are equipped with advanced night vision cameras, including thermal detection technology.

It notes the drones are powered by artificial intelligence, enabling the devices to recognise and lock onto heat sources, moving people, or vehicles.

They can travel at speeds up to 43km per hour and are capable of operating in remote rural areas, without access to GPS, and even underground, the department notes. The drones launch within 15 seconds, are durable and waterproof, and can operate under all weather conditions, it adds.

The BMA is undertaking training to equip eight officers to become expert drone pilots. Home affairs points out that the officers will operate the devices on a shift basis, and will move around different ports in the country.

Additionally, following a successful operational partnership over the festive season, the BMA will again partner with the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, which will avail five more drones to the BMA during the Easter period.

Schreiber also launched 40 body-worn cameras with the BMA. These cameras will be fitted to officials working in the port environment to detect acts of corruption, while also monitoring the efficiency of officials.

Home affairs says the cameras are linked to a dedicated digital evidence management system, which ensures all footage is admissible in court to enable successful convictions.

“The launch of this technology marks the single biggest step forward for enhancing border security and management,” said Schreiber.

“Data shows that when we first trialled the use of drones over the festive season, the number of attempted illegal crossings that were successfully prevented, increased by 215%. The BMA will now permanently deploy this cutting-edge technology on a fulltime basis.

“Our message to would-be illegal immigrants and smugglers is clear: for the first time ever, we are now watching the borderline during the day, we are watching at night, we can see your body heat wherever you try to hide, and we will catch you. As we roll out more and more cutting-edge technology, there are fewer and fewer places to hide for criminals who undermine our national security.”