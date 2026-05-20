AI, quantum to dominate Singularity SA 2026

From left: Raoul Pal, Cathy Hackl, Hardy Pemhiwa and David Roberts will headline Singularity South Africa 2026. (Image supplied)

Global tech thought leaders will return to Johannesburg later this year, as Singularity South Africa hosts its 2026 summit.

The speakers will place artificial intelligence ( AI ), quantum computing, digital identity and the future of human potential in the spotlight.

The event will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 21 and 22 October, bringing together global experts, business executives, entrepreneurs and investors to explore how exponential technologies are reshaping industries, societies and economies.

Now in its eighth South African edition, Singularity SA 2026will again be presented in partnership with headline sponsor Old Mutual and metaverse partner UBU.

Organisers say the event follows the success of the 2025 summit, which attracted more than 2 000 attendees from over 600 local and global companies.

This year’s programme will focus on the accelerating impact of AI, 3D printing, digital identity, quantum computing, crypto economies, human optimisation and Africa’s evolving technology infrastructure.

Topics expected to dominate discussions include AI factories, agentic AI, emotional intelligence in machines and the growing influence of immersive digital ecosystems.

ICT heavyweights

Among the first confirmed speakers is Raoul Pal, founder and CEO of Real Vision, who is described as one of the leading voices on crypto-currency, macro investing and AI.

Also joining the line-up is Tilly Lockey, disability advocate and real-life bionic woman, known for using two of the world’s most advanced bionic arms.

David Roberts, an internationally recognised thought leader on disruption, innovation, exponential leadership and navigating the accelerating pace of AI, is also expected to speak.

Other confirmed speakers include Brandon Birchak, a human performance specialist from Las Vegas focused on endurance breathing and human potential, and Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO of Cassava Technologies, which is building AI factories, infrastructure and digital ecosystems across Africa.

The programme will also feature professor Benjamin Rosman, an AI researcher exploring emotional AI and the future relationship between humans and intelligent systems, who was recently named among TIME’s top 100 people to follow in AI.

Mmathebe Zvobwo, director of market development for South Africa at Truecaller, will address the AI trust paradox and secure communication across the continent.

Cathy Hackl, AI futurist at Nokia and one of the leading global voices on emerging technologies, spatial computing and the evolving relationship between humans and AI, will also speak at the event.

According to the organisers, the summit will feature two immersive stages, workshops, an interactive expo and networking experiences to connect delegates with future-focused ideas and emerging technologies.

Celiwe Ross, executive at Old Mutual, says the summit creates an opportunity to advocate for responsible and human-centred AI adoption.

“Innovation is often spoken about in terms of technology, but its real impact is felt through people. The question for business is not only what new tools we adopt, but how we equip people to grow, respond and lead in an environment that is constantly changing,” Ross states.

The metaverse component of the event will also return through UBU, enabling delegates across the continent to participate virtually through immersive digital experiences, workshops and networking opportunities.

Africa’s digital future

Shayne Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa, points out that the pace of technological change continues to accelerate globally.

“What makes this summit exciting is not only the calibre of the conversations, but the people in the room. It is where Africa’s business, technology and creative leaders come together to engage with what is coming next and, more importantly, what role the continent can play in shaping it.”

Mic Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa, adds that conversations around AI, digital infrastructure and exponential technologies have intensified significantly over the past year.

“There is now far greater urgency around how these technologies are implemented, governed and scaled responsibly. This summit is designed to give delegates direct access to the people building the future, while creating meaningful discussions around prosperity, opportunity and innovation in an African context,” he explains.