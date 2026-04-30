AI rewards senior developers, side-lines juniors

South African developers investing in AI skills are gaining a competitive-edge.

Artificial intelligence ( AI ) is increasingly becoming a lever for higher earning potential in South Africa’s software developer ecosystem, while also shaping how developers create value in their careers.

This is according to the latest “State of SA’s Developer Nation 2026” salary and benefits report by tech talent marketplace OfferZen. The research draws on insights from more than 2 200 developers, data professionals and tech executives.

As AI becomes embedded in everyday workflows, developers are beginning to see a direct link between how they use the emerging tech and how they are compensated, the report finds.

It reveals that 36% of developers say AI has improved their earning potential, signalling an early but notable shift in how performance is valued.

One respondent stated: “Being able to show how I use AI in my workflow helped me justify a salary increase.”

They added that demonstrating practical use of AI made it easier to link their contributions to tangible business outcomes. This aligns with a broader transformation in the role itself.

According to the report: “AI, product thinking and system design are becoming core − coding is just one part of the job now. Developers are increasingly shifting their focus toward higher-level problem-solving and decision-making, rather than purely writing code.”

The result is that AI is not just speeding up output; it is changing the type of work developers do, with many moving into more strategic, higher-value tasks.

High hopes

While some developers are starting to see AI’s influence extend beyond productivity and into their earning potential, other developers say they have not yet reaped the financial rewards of using AI in their workflows.

The report states that this impact is uneven. AI has raised expectations, with developers now expected to deliver more work in less time, and in some cases, without additional compensation.

It further notes: “The impact of AI isn’t consistent. While 36% report a positive effect of AI on their earnings, the majority (44%) remain on the fence, suggesting the link between AI use and earnings isn’t clear yet.”

One developer is cited as saying: “AI has raised expectations. We’re expected to deliver more work, faster, without additional compensation.”

While output has increased, the link between that output and financial reward is still unclear in many companies, according to the report. This disconnect is partly due to outdated performance frameworks, it finds.

The report points out that while AI is transforming how work gets done, many organisations have not yet updated how they measure performance or reward impact.

“As a result, developers often struggle to translate AI-driven productivity into salary progression, particularly in environments where evaluation criteria remain tied to traditional metrics.”

To stay competitive, developers are investing in AI capabilities to continuously upskill themselves. The report shows that 44% of developers have invested time in learning or adopting AI tools to stay competitive.

Upping the pressure

While AI is creating opportunities for experienced developers, it is also affecting entry-level roles.

The report notes that companies are increasingly skipping the junior hire and going straight for senior talent that can do more with less.

This is reflected in sentiment across the market, where 49% of developers feel underpaid, with juniors feeling it most at 62%.

One junior developer shared: “It makes my future as a junior developer feel very shaky in terms of what the future holds in this industry. There are fewer opportunities to learn and grow.”

The report further highlights: “AI is changing the early-career pathway; it is absorbing the ‘learning ground’ work that once helped the juniors grow.”

South Africa’s tech sector has largely moved beyond early-stage AI adoption. The report states that “with 97% of South African tech teams already using AI in their workflows, ‘adoption’ isn’t the story anymore”.

Instead, the focus has shifted toward higher-level thinking − systems, strategy and problem-solving over syntax. This transition is redefining performance and value.