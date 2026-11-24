Matthew Birch, GM of Wonderful South Africa.

Wonderful, the $5 billion enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) company, has expanded into South Africa.

It targets a workforce of more than 100 people by the end of 2027, as demand for enterprise AI outstrips local skills capacity.

The Netherlands-based, Amsterdam-headquartered company, founded in 2025, has opened a local office in Rosebank, Johannesburg, with commercial and engineering teams and plans to grow its local workforce rapidly.

Wonderful offers an enterprise AI operating system that enables businesses to build, deploy, run and govern AI agents, automated workflows and AI-native applications.

Matthew Birch, GM of Wonderful South Africa and a former partner at Bain & Company in Johannesburg, tells ITWeb the expansion is being driven by demand already emerging from local enterprises.

“What's driving Wonderful’s growth ambition is really that every conversation we've had with South African enterprises so far has shown an excess of demand within their business for AI transformation and almost a universal lack of the capacity to deliver on that transformation,” explains Birch.

“We’re speaking to organisations in three or four very different industries, and all of them combine real excitement about what’s possible with a shortage of people who can build it internally. That makes growing the local team a necessary decision – we’re hiring to keep pace with the client work already coming through our pipeline.”

Wonderful's operating model involves embedding its engineers within customer organisations to develop solutions collaboratively and transfer skills to internal teams.

The approach is intended to address the immediate shortage of AI implementation expertise, while reducing clients' long-term reliance on external engineers.

The company counts integrated tourism group Tourvest Destination Management among its first South African customers. It also says it has partnerships under way with one of the largest Pan-African telecommunications operators across multiple markets.

Its near-term pipeline includes organisations in oil and gas, fashion retail , mining, insurance, healthcare and poultry production.

Winning AI combination

Wonderful’s local investment reflects a growing gap between enterprises' appetite for AI and the critical IT skills gap in SA, notes the company.

While SA has a pool of capable engineers, Wonderful says there is a shortage of professionals who can combine technical expertise with an understanding of business operations and customer requirements.

Birch states: “The forward-deployed engineer is the role in shortest supply. South Africa has excellent engineers, and the hard part to find is the ‘forward-deployed’ half of the title: engineers who think in business-case terms, see problems through the customer’s eyes and are happy to roll up their sleeves inside a client’s business.

“Recruiting these people takes real effort, but retaining them has been no problem at all, and working at the frontier of AI transformation is a retention tool in and of itself for a change-oriented engineer working on exciting projects.”

Beyond technical qualifications, the company also looks for people who can drive organisational change and work in uncertain environments.

The 2026 Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa ICT Skills Survey identifies rapidly increasing demand for AI engineers, machine learning engineers, generative AI specialists, prompt engineers and AI governance professionals.

The survey also highlights a growing shortage of professionals able to operationalise AI solutions, manage associated risks and translate business requirements into practical applications.

Untapped potential

Although financial services and telecommunications are among the more advanced sectors in their approach to AI, Birch believes their current implementations remain relatively conservative.

Many organisations in these industries are still concentrating on incremental applications, leaving opportunities to deploy AI more extensively across business operations, he notes.

"Financial services and telecoms are the most advanced sectors in South Africa in how they think about AI. However, many of them are also still thinking small and incremental, with chatbots and similar lower-value deployments defining what they see as ‘the art of possible’, so there’s a lot of room in both industries to think far more transformationally. The biggest white space is in industrials, large energy businesses and natural resources."

According to Birch, businesses risk limiting the financial benefits of AI when they approach the technology primarily as a means of reducing employee numbers or operational expenditure.

He points to debt collection as an example of how AI can create wider commercial opportunities when organisations focus on improving business outcomes rather than simply automating existing processes.

Birch compares replacing human collection agents with deploying AI agents to improve collection performance and overall efficiency. "The incremental approach treats AI as a way to replace human collection agents and save on labour costs, and the gains then effectively stop there.

“The real return comes when our agents deliver a 30% to 40% improvement in collection ratios and promises to pay. That moves bad-debt expense, changes the balance sheet and gives the business room to extend credit and services it previously couldn’t.”

He says this type of deployment illustrates how AI can influence revenue generation and strategic decision-making, rather than being confined to efficiency improvements.

Birch says formal training programmes alone cannot keep pace with the changing requirements of enterprise AI implementation, making practical experience central to skills development.

"No syllabus can keep up with the skills it takes to deploy AI in an enterprise, so the best way to build them is hands-on, side by side with people who are doing it,” he concludes.