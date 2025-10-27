AI to initially result in massive job losses

More than 170 million jobs globally will be created as a result of technology.

While it’s true that artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies will eliminate a “ridiculous amount” of jobs in SA and globally, resulting in massive job losses – this is only a single-dimensional view.

From a multi-dimensional perspective, over time, AI and technology will create new industries and entirely new types of work − more creative, technical and human-centred roles.

This was the word from Valter Adao, CEO of Cadena Growth Partners, delivering a keynote address titled: “Navigating the human-machine intersect: The future of work and jobs,” at Singularity Summit South Africa 2025 last week.

The future of work in the age of AI is being defined by automation, augmentation and adaptation, and AI will continue to replace repetitive, predictable, or rules-based tasks − both manual and cognitive.

According to Adao, the extent to which technology is going to affect the workforce and society remains top of mind for business leaders who are driving the modernisation of their organisations to remain competitive.

He noted this is even more important in the instance where South African organisations are trying to drive modernisation of their business in an environment where unemployment is really high – highlighting the importance of balancing the act of ensuring the business remains competitive, with being concerned about the impact of technology on jobs.

“This issue is complex, multi-dimensional and emotional. For example, if we say that technology will eliminate jobs – along that single dimension, the answer is yes, it will eliminate a ridiculous amount of jobs,” explained Adao.

“But if you overlay the dimension of productivity, efficient economics, innovation, that same technology can help create more jobs than ever before. If we talk about AI removing tasks from jobs and making your job meaningless, yes that’s correct, if you stick to that single dimension.

“But if you overlay the human condition – we coordinate, we connect, we communicate, we integrate – and this elevates our roles in the jobs ecosystem, then we become more valuable and do more strategic and purposeful work.”

Providing insight into how technology will impact jobs in future, he referenced the O*NET database, which contains information on approximately 1 000 US occupations, and aims to study various aspects of the workforce.

Studies have used the database to identify key skills for 21st-century jobs, examine job characteristics, and link skill requirements to outcomes like wages or employment after cancer diagnosis.

“Researchers who analysed the O*NET jobs database concluded there is evidence that technology will replace jobs, but there isn’t sufficient evidence that says that we have a jobless future.

“In actual fact, the viewpoint taken by research is that the human condition steps forward when disrupted by technology. It elevates forwards in the jobs ecosystem and becomes more strategic, instead of being caught up in the mundane tasks. Our work then becomes more meaningful; for example, the radiologist now has more time to spend with specialists, discussing treatments,” he pointed out.

According to Adao, jobs that have a high replacement factor are high cognitive functioning jobs, such as accountants and financial analysts, and AI can replace many of the tasks fulfilled by these jobs. Jobs that are categorised around low replacement factor are more labour-oriented, such as factory workers, etc.

Jobs with a higher replacement factor earned more money, and unemployment is dropping in the jobs with a high risk of task replacement to AI. This, he added, proved that we are not facing a jobless future based on what we can see from the impact of technology today.

“We will all see job losses, but the job losses are not just about productivity; some jobs are just not safe to be done and they should be eliminated, and the reinstatement effect will be much greater. More than 170 million jobs globally will be created as a result of technology. What we need to focus on is spending a tremendous amount of money reskilling and upskilling our workforce,” he concluded.