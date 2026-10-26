AI tools speed up visa admin as demand rises

Hariprasad Viswanathan, COO for sub-Saharan Africa at VFS Global (Image: supplied)

VFS Global, a visa outsourcing and technology service provider that handles administrative tasks for governments, is using AI and automated tools to streamline visa application administration, including extracting information from passports and hotel bookings to populate application forms.

The company also uses intelligent data processing to check submitted documents against specified requirements.

Hariprasad Viswanathan, COO for sub-Saharan Africa at VFS Global, said the service combines automated systems with human checks to assess documents and provide feedback to applicants.

“South Africans continue to demonstrate a strong appetite for international travel, whether for business, education , tourism or visiting family and friends. As demand grows, it is essential that applicants rely only on official information sources and plan their applications well in advance, particularly during peak travel periods,” said Viswanathan.

The technology developments come as visa application volumes processed by VFS Global in SA increased by 34% in 2025 compared with 2024. Volumes processed so far in 2026 have reached 70% of the previous year's total, according to the company.

VFS Global also reported a 65% increase in volumes for its Visa At Your Doorstep service in SA in 2025 compared with the previous year. Volumes in 2026 have already exceeded the full-year 2025 total.

The company has warned applicants against fraudulent intermediaries promising earlier visa appointments, faster processing or guaranteed outcomes.

VFS Global said appointments must be booked through official channels, adding that no third party or agent can guarantee an earlier appointment, faster processing or a positive visa decision.

Applicants are advised to verify information through the official VFS Global website and report suspected fraud through the company's official channels.