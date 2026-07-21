Home Affairs expands digital visa scheme for employers

Home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber. (Image source: Department of Home Affairs)

The Department of Home Affairs has gazetted the launch of Phase II of its Trusted Employer Scheme (TES), marking another major step in modernising South Africa’s immigration system to reduce red tape, attract investment, and support economic growth and job creation.

In a statement, the department says building on the success of the first phase, the expanded scheme will now include companies involved in strategic infrastructure projects, businesses establishing regional and global headquarters in South Africa, and qualifying entities in the financial sector.

It also forms part of the department’s broader digital transformation agenda and features a dedicated online application process that will ultimately be integrated into the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) platform.

ETA is the Department of Home Affairs’ next-generation digital visa platform, designed to replace paper-based visa processes with a fully digital, biometric-enabled system.

Unlike a traditional visa application submitted through an embassy or consulate, travellers apply online before travelling.

The system verifies the applicant’s identity and eligibility electronically, allowing approved travellers to arrive at a South African port of entry with a digital travel authorisation linked to their passport.

Once they arrive, immigration officers issue the appropriate visitor's visa or entry permission.

The department explains that TES uses a risk -based approach to simplify visa applications for accredited employers.

It notes that this enables qualifying businesses to recruit critical skills faster, while upholding the integrity of the immigration system.

To qualify, companies must demonstrate meaningful investment in South Africa, employ predominantly South African citizens or permanent residents, invest in skills development, and operate in priority sectors, says the department.

Applications to TES Phase II will be independently assessed by an interdepartmental committee to ensure a transparent, merit-based process.

The minister of home affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, says: “The launch of a bigger and better TES is yet another marker that Home Affairs increasingly works as an economic enabler, rather than as a constraint. This directly contributes to the apex priority of the Government of National Unity, which is to grow the economy to create jobs.

“The introduction of a secure and efficient online portal, as well as our ongoing work to transition TES into the world-class ETA platform, also forms part of our broader digital transformation agenda. Through our vision to deliver Home Affairs @home, we are irrevocably committed to building a digital-first department that enables investment, creates jobs, and makes South Africa’s economy more globally competitive."

Expressions of interest for TES Phase II are open from 20 July 2026 and close on 4 September 2026.