DHA eyes tech-driven border operations

Home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber. (Image source: Department of Home Affairs)

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) plans to overhaul the country’s ports of entry into modern, secure and efficient gateways for trade and travel.

This, as part of the department’s planned R12.5 billion border infrastructure project, said home affairs minister Dr Leon Schreiber yesterday.

Schreiber revealed that six key land ports of entry marks will undergo redevelopment, as part of efforts to reform the country’s immigration and border management system.

The six high-traffic ports in focus are Lebombo (Mozambique), Beitbridge (Zimbabwe), Oshoek (Eswatini), Kopfontein (Botswana), Maseru Bridge and Ficksburg (Lesotho).

“We are moving from fragmented, manual processes to integrated, digital systems; from duplication and delay to coordination and convenience and from vulnerability to control,” he stated.

“Shorter turnaround times, reduced congestion, more predictable movement of goods and people − these improvements go directly to the heart of economic growth.”

According to Schreiber, studies estimate that even a 5% reduction in border clearance time can increase intra-regional exports by around 10%.

He added that the reforms are expected to strengthen enforcement and revenue collection. “Enhanced surveillance, improved infrastructure and integrated data systems will allow for more targeted and effective enforcement. A further critical outcome is the protection and enhancement of revenue.

“The six ports of entry we are focusing on account for roughly 11% of South Africa’s 53 land ports of entry but they generate 80% of traffic volume – and likely also about 80% of illicit activity.”

As South Africa continues to face challenges with illegal immigration, sophisticated cross-border crime and smuggling of illicit goods at its borders, the DHA and its Border Management Authority have prioritised a well-resourced border management system that hinges on technology-driven tools.