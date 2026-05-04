MPs raise alarm over vacant CIO post at Home Affairs

The CIO role is central to the department becoming a technologically-driven institution, says the committee. (Image source: 123RF)

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has expressed concern over the long-vacant chief information officer ( CIO ) position in the Department of Home Affairs (DHA).

The committee is of the view that this strategic role is central to the department’s vision of becoming a technologically-driven institution. The delayed appointment of a suitably qualified person in that position, on a permanent basis, diminishes that objective, it says.

While noting that the department is finalising the recruitment, the committee is calling for acceleration of the process.

The department told ITWeb that it welcomes the portfolio committee’s commendation of its digitisation progress.

According to Thulani Mavuso, spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs and deputy director-general for operations, the post of CIO was vacated on 1 July 2023.

"It was advertised in 2024, after transitioning to the seventh administration. Whilst undertaking the selection process, the need was identified to first review the department’s organisational structure and post establishment (including job roles), to ensure alignment with the Department’s new digitalisation vision and strategy," says Mavuso.

He notes that the review was concluded on 30 March 2026. "The department is now moving to re-advertise this critical leadership role. The department intends to fill this post within the 2026/27 financial year. The incoming chief information officer will play a key role in our digital transformation journey, ensuring that the momentum noted by the portfolio committee translates into a seamless, paperless experience for every citizen."

The committee also raised alarm over the apparent pause in the roll-out of the DHA’s self-service kiosks, notwithstanding the launch of the service in 2024 and completion of procurement processes.

The committee noted with concern what appears to be contradictory information provided by the department and has called for full transparency, as well as clear plans on how the rollout will be resumed.

Digitisation dividends

Meanwhile, the committee commended the department for the significant progress made in the implementation of its digitisation programme, noting the initiative is on course to achieve world-class standards in the modernisation of civic records.

The DHA’s digitisation of civic records came at the behest of president Cyril Ramaphosa, to serve as an employment vehicle for youths.

As part of the project, the department aims to digitise 350 million paper records, while providing employment to about 10 000 unemployed youth graduates.

The records being digitised relate to birth, marriages, deaths and amendments, which the DHA says date back to 1895, and necessitate care and reliable systems. They are located across all nine provinces, with the bulk in Gauteng, North West and Western Cape.

Through the project, the DHA said it wants to convert the paper-based records into an electronically-searchable format for easier handling and storage.

“We have witnessed first-hand the quality of work, commitment and high production output in spite of the challenges that have been highlighted in the media. If the department and the recruits are able to resolve the current challenges, the programme has the potential to evolve into a world-leading initiative,” said committee chairperson Mosa Chabane.

The committee, which is currently undertaking an oversight visit to the department’s digitisation hubs, received a detailed briefing on the scope and impact of the programme.

Members of the committee acknowledged that the project represents a fundamental shift in how the department manages records and interfaces with the public. Once fully implemented, it is expected to significantly reduce system inefficiencies and minimise challenges associated with document retrieval and verification.

Youth force

The committee also noted with concern issues raised by the department regarding the conduct of some recruits employed under the programme, as well as broader concerns relating to employment conditions, including contract duration and job security.

Due to time constraints, the committee will engage directly with recruits to receive their perspectives during a scheduled meeting tomorrow morning.

While recognising the fiscal constraints outlined by the department, which have impacted the number of recruits that could be employed, the committee emphasised the importance of fair labour practices and the need to ensure all workers are treated with dignity and in compliance with applicable labour laws.

Chabane assured recruits that the committee will listen to their concerns and will work with all stakeholders to find amicable solutions. The committee will continue its engagements with both the department and affected workers to ensure the identified challenges are addressed in a fair and transparent manner.

The committee says it remains committed to supporting the successful implementation of the digitisation programme, while ensuring it is underpinned by sound labour practices and accountability.

It also noted the potential for the initiative to be expanded across the broader government environment as a means of digitising paper-based records in other departments. It called on these departments to exploit this potential and ensure investments made are beneficial to the entire government ecosystem.

The committee also raised concern that efforts to resolve persistent system downtime do not appear to be yielding positive outcomes, despite long-term interventions and sustained expenditure.

“While reports from the State Information Technology Agency and the department indicate progress, the experience on the ground suggests otherwise. Members of the public continue to wait for long hours due to system downtime, resulting in increased transport costs, particularly for the poor. This is unacceptable,” Chabane said.