AI use in SA surges across learning, work, life decisions

Research highlights growing AI literacy ambitions in SA.

A new report from Google and Ipsos shows South Africans are adopting artificial intelligence ( AI ) at rates above the global average, using it for learning, career development and everyday tasks.

The study, titled: “Our life with AI: Helpfulness in the hands of more people”, was conducted by research firm Ipsos on behalf of Google. It is based on a survey conducted online between 22 September and 10 October 2025, with responses from 1 000 adults aged 18 and above.

It found that 70% of adults in SA have used an AI chatbot, a 25% increase from 2023.

At the same time, 90% of respondents said they are interested in learning more about AI.

South Africans are rapidly embracing AI, using it not just for experimentation but as a practical tool for learning, work and making life decisions, notes the study.

This growing adoption is enabling locals to upskill, explore career opportunities and manage everyday tasks, highlighting AI’s expanding role as a driver of education , productivity and personal empowerment across SA, it says.

“This report shows that people in our country view AI as a driver of progress – from students and teachers to entrepreneurs and researchers,” says Kabelo Makwane, country director for Google South Africa.

The survey shows AI is being widely used to support education and careers: 86% of respondents say AI helps them learn something new or understand complex topics, compared with 74% globally, while 75% see AI as useful in the workplace.

In terms of conducting everyday tasks, 51% of respondents have used AI for planning or problem-solving.

When making career and business decisions, 65% of respondents have used AI to explore a new business venture or career change, and 49% for making major life decisions.

The study identifies a growing trend of “power users” emerging: 27% use AI “a lot” in work or life, while 63% want to use it more often but need greater confidence in doing so.

South Africans are optimistic about AI’s role in learning and access to information, with 81% of respondents believing AI positively impacts the way people learn, compared with 65% globally.

A total of 82% say AI improves access to information, while they believe primary and secondary students (85%), university students (91%) and educators (88%) are likely to benefit from AI – all above global averages.

Among AI users for learning or schoolwork, 87% report a positive impact, with 67% seeing it as a major benefit. Nearly 64% expect AI to improve student outcomes.

AI oversight

Respondents expressed trust in companies and government: 63% believe AI companies are introducing AI responsibly; 88% have confidence that tech companies can oversee AI in the public interest.

Meanwhile, 58% trust government oversight of AI development, matching global averages.

Views on policy are mixed, with 53% favouring protections for impacted industries and 47% prioritising innovation. Many want government use of AI to improve public services (75%), enhance security against cyber attacks (76%) and derive insights from complex data (67%).

The survey also highlighted areas of concern: 18% believe certain workers − manufacturing, trades, skilled labourers and teachers − may not benefit from AI, while healthcare and social service workers are considered least at risk.