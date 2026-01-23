South Africans embrace AI but fear losing human touch

Globally, AI use continues to expand at unprecedented rates, with billions of daily interactions.

A new report by marketing insight consultancy Human8 shows South Africans are increasingly concerned that the uniquely human element could be lost as artificial intelligence ( AI ) evolves, even as its benefits are embraced.

The 2026 What Matters trend report, titled “Recalibrating Identities”, is based on a global survey conducted across 16 markets, including SA.

The research included over 13 000 consumers, with 800 respondents from SA, providing a representative view of attitudes, behaviours and expectations toward technology, identity and brands.

It reveals that while 63% of South African respondents say AI positively affects their daily lives, 62% worry the human touch will be lost as AI advances, and 56% are concerned about its broader societal impact.

“This is not just a trend report; it is a story about what truly matters. Rooted in deep human understanding, revealing profound human truths that transcend surface-level change to uncover our intrinsic need for meaning, connection, recognition and empowerment,” says Marlé Mans, senior research team director at Human8 South Africa.

Human8’s findings also highlight a strong sense of human pride, despite us living in the AI era, with 81% of surveyed South Africans believing that creativity, craft and imperfection will always matter more than what machines can generate.

Other trends identified include the “shouting economy”, where 70% of consumers feel only loud, bold voices get noticed, and “hyper-blanding”, with 57% of South Africans noticing that global culture and AI-driven content are accelerating sameness in everything from fashion to media.

Globally, AI adoption has surged over the past few years, with more than 70% of surveyed large enterprises either using or exploring the use of AI, and use cases ranging from process automation, to customer service enhancements, notes the report.

According to a report by JP Morgan, investment in AI technologies has reached record levels, with global spending expected to exceed $500 billion in 2026, signalling rapid adoption and an intensifying debate over ethical, social and workforce implications.

Consumer engagement with AI is also growing. From AI-driven recommendation engines, to generative content tools, billions of people worldwide interact with AI daily, influencing everything from shopping choices to media consumption.

Yet, alongside this growth, the Human8 survey reveals concerns about privacy, bias and the potential erosion of human skills, mirroring the anxieties reflected in the South African findings.

Human8’s What Matters 2026 report maps eight distinct cultural and behavioural trends that illuminate how people are recalibrating their identities in a world shaped by rapid technological change, economic pressures and social tension.

These trends offer brands a lens into shifting priorities, from human creativity and community, to speed and authenticity.

Eight identified trends:

Human pride: A reaffirmation of the value of human creativity, craft and imperfection in an AI-saturated world, as people seek meaning and authenticity that machines can’t replicate.

Achievement zone: A cultural shift where effort and visible progress become central to self-worth, highlighting how people celebrate the journey and grind, not just the outcome.

Hyper-blanding: Driven by global connectivity and AI-fuelled replication, this trend captures a sense of cultural uniformity, yet also a pushback as people strive for distinction within a sea of sameness.

Future tradition: People are reimagining traditions, blending heritage with contemporary expression in ways that feel both relevant and rooted.

Retail fandoms: A movement toward communities built around brands and products that prioritise belonging, co-creation and cultural participation over transaction alone.

Shouting economy: In an ever-noisier cultural landscape, louder, bolder voices and identities cut through the clutter, resonating with consumers seeking clarity and distinction.

Health unscripted: Wellness is being redefined on personal terms, breaking away from rigid prescriptions toward more exploratory, individualised approaches.

Lightspeed living: With 65% of people valuing immediate results, this trend reflects the increase in demand for speed, efficiency and on-demand solutions in daily life.

The report states that, together, these trends show how people are renegotiating what it means to belong, be visible, and stay true to themselves amid competing forces of technology, community and self-expression.