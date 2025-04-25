AI versus AI in cyber security supremacy

Rennie Naidoo, professor in Information Systems at the Wits School of Business Sciences.

For as long as humans have built walls, others have found ways to tear them down. The struggle between protection and intrusion is ancient and elemental. But today, the battlefield is not a physical space – it is a digital expanse where billions of lines of code duel in the shadows.

Artificial intelligence (AI), once imagined as the ultimate safeguard, is now both sword and shield, defending systems with unmatched precision, while simultaneously breaching them with unprecedented cunning.

AI has been celebrated as a revolutionary force in cyber security. Its ability to detect anomalies, predict breaches and neutralise threats before they materialise promises a level of protection once relegated to science fiction.

Yet, this same power is arming attackers with tools of equally terrifying sophistication. AI-generated phishing campaigns, self-evolving malware, deepfake manipulations – each one more intricate, more polished than the last. The narrative of AI as a heroic defender is eroding under the reality of its duality.

But perhaps this duality was inevitable. Technology does not carry moral intent; it merely amplifies what already exists. Just as nuclear energy has the potential to power cities and destroy them, AI serves as both protector and predator. The real question is not whether AI can secure the digital world but whether it ever truly could.

The illusion of control

There is a persistent belief that technology, given enough refinement, will provide ultimate security. Firewalls will grow impenetrable, encryption unbreakable, AI systems omniscient in their vigilance. But this vision ignores a fundamental truth: every defence creates a new challenge. Each technological advance is met with an equally innovative countermeasure.

We innovate to protect ourselves, yet the very act of innovation creates new avenues for harm.

AI-driven defence systems can anticipate attacks with dazzling precision. Yet, they face adversaries that learn just as quickly – adversaries powered by the same technology.

Cyber security is no longer a struggle between human minds; it is an arms race between algorithms, a relentless duel of adaptation where supremacy is always temporary.

The irony is inescapable. As AI systems grow more complex, they introduce vulnerabilities of their own – blind spots embedded in their architecture, exploits buried deep within their logic. Complexity becomes a double-edged sword, enhancing both the strength of our protections and the sophistication of our threats.

And so, the illusion of control persists. Even the most advanced defences are only as effective as their designers’ ability to predict what comes next. But the nature of AI is unpredictability. It evolves. It rewrites its own rules. The very architecture meant to shield us becomes a new arena for exploitation.

Automation of exploitation

To view AI-driven cyber crime as an aberration is to misunderstand its nature. Deception, manipulation and exploitation are not the invention of AI; they are deeply human impulses, now rendered more efficient by technological means.

A single attacker armed with AI can impersonate executives, forge documents and mimic voices with unsettling precision. Entire organisations can be brought to their knees by a synthetic e-mail or a fabricated audio clip. What once required a team of hackers can now be executed by a single operator directing an array of automated systems.

But the real threat is not just the scale of these attacks – it is their inevitability. Technology, by its very nature, will always be used to exploit its own weaknesses. AI is merely the latest tool in this ongoing struggle, one that democratises deception and puts it within reach of anyone with the right algorithm.

Progress itself becomes a vulnerability. Every enhancement to our defences invites a more sophisticated form of attack. And just as firewalls rise, the means to bypass them grow in tandem. The cycle is not merely perpetual – it is accelerating.

The helplessness of the individual and the powerful

The digital age demands trust. We surrender our data to banks, hospitals and social media platforms under the implicit agreement that they will protect it. Yet, time and again, this trust is shattered. Breaches are not a possibility to be avoided but an inevitability to be managed.

For the average individual, vigilance is no longer enough. Phishing e-mails are indistinguishable from legitimate ones. Deepfake voices mimic trusted contacts with uncanny accuracy. Passwords, no matter how complex, are only as secure as the systems that store them.

The feeling of helplessness is not irrational; it is a logical response to a world where the tools of deception are evolving faster than the means to counter them. To believe otherwise is to cling to an illusion of control that has already crumbled.

If individuals are vulnerable, surely the most powerful organisations – governments, financial giants, technology behemoths – are better equipped to defend themselves. Yet, the evidence suggests otherwise.

Multinational corporations fall prey to ransomware with alarming regularity. State-sponsored hackers infiltrate critical infrastructure. Personal data spills into the dark web so often that it has become a dreary inevitability, hardly newsworthy at all.

Even the most sophisticated AI-driven defence systems are no match for the inherent flaws of human decision-making. Misconfigurations, outdated protocols and bureaucratic inefficiencies create cracks that AI attackers are all too eager to exploit.

No institution is truly impenetrable, not because AI is not powerful enough to defend them, but because the very systems designed to protect us are built on foundations of human error. The larger and more complex the organisation, the more fertile the ground for failure.

The ouroboros of progress

The cyber security industry thrives on fear, just as cyber criminals thrive on exploitation. And both are locked in a cycle that feeds on itself. Security firms develop AI-driven solutions to counter AI-driven threats, but these solutions inevitably become obsolete, necessitating newer, more advanced defences.

It is a paradox – technology racing to solve the problems it has created, with no finish line in sight. AI offers the promise of security, yet its very nature ensures the quest for safety remains forever out of reach.

The real victors in this struggle are not the defenders or the attackers but the industries that profit from their endless contest. A booming economy of fear, innovation and obsolescence where protection is a product, and safety is always a few breakthroughs away.

The AI revolution in cyber security is not a tale of triumph over digital threats. It is a reminder of the fragility of progress, of how every solution breeds new vulnerabilities. The pursuit of security is not a journey toward a fixed destination but a ceaseless attempt to catch a shadow that forever dances just beyond reach.

We innovate to protect ourselves, yet the very act of innovation creates new avenues for harm. The systems we build to shield us become both our saviours and our executioners. It is a struggle with no apparent resolution – only constant adaptation.

Perhaps the truest form of security lies not in the vain hope of mastering technology, but in understanding that this contest will never end. AI will continue to defend, and it will continue to attack.

And in that tension, in that endless struggle, lies the only certainty this digital age can offer.

Where do we go from here?

So, what does this mean for those of us navigating this digital battleground – professionals, leaders and everyday users alike?

It means we must move beyond the fantasy of perfect protection. There is no magic firewall, no omniscient AI that can shield us from every threat. But that doesn’t mean we are powerless. It means we must adapt. Constantly. Strategically. Thoughtfully.

For organisations, this means shifting from a mindset of static defence to one of dynamic resilience. It’s not just about building higher walls but about understanding the terrain, anticipating movement and responding with agility.

AI should be used not as a silver bullet but as part of a broader, layered approach − one that combines human insight, ethical foresight and technological flexibility.

For individuals, it means staying informed, asking tough questions about the platforms and services we rely on, and recognising that trust online is no longer a given – it must be earned and continuously re-evaluated.

AI is not the hero or the villain in this story. It is the mirror we’ve built from code – reflecting back the best and worst of what we put into it. Whether it protects or exploits depends on who wields it, and why.

The digital future will not be defined by who “wins” this AI arms race because there will be no final victory – only ongoing tension, innovation and adaptation. But in that, there is still something to strive for: reducing harm, building awareness, and choosing, wherever possible, to create systems that serve people rather than prey on them.

In a landscape where the threats evolve faster than the tools to counter them, it is not just about upgrading systems but deepening understanding – through collaboration, critical thinking and the kind of continuous learning that equips us to navigate complexity with clarity.

Because even in a world shaped by algorithms, where certainty is a myth and control is fleeting, the human choice to care – about ethics, about resilience, about one another – still matters.

And perhaps that, in the end, is our greatest defence.