AI won't fix bad CRM data, warns Camsoft

AI cannot work with information that isn't there. (Image: 123RF)

Artificial intelligence is rapidly finding its way into customer relationship management, promising to reduce administration, improve productivity and give sales teams faster access to customer intelligence.

But AI cannot compensate for poor CRM discipline.

That is the view of Camsoft Solutions, which says businesses looking to introduce AI into their sales and customer service environments first need to ensure the underlying customer information is accurate, current and consistently maintained.

“AI can do remarkable things with the information inside a CRM system, but it cannot work with information that isn't there,” says Mark Annett, Head of CRM Sales and Consulting at Camsoft Solutions.

“If customer meetings aren't recorded, opportunities aren't updated and follow-ups aren't captured, AI can't magically fill in those gaps. Good CRM discipline becomes even more important as businesses start using AI.”

Turning CRM data into usable intelligence

One example is IQ Boost, Maximizer's AI-powered capability integrated into Maximizer CRM.

Maximizer has long provided businesses with dashboards and reporting tools that can be configured around their sales, customer service and renewal processes. IQ Boost adds another layer by helping users quickly interpret the information contained within individual CRM records.

Instead of manually working through years of notes, interactions and account history before a customer meeting or account review, users can use IQ Boost to summarise the information and bring important points to the surface.

“For many South African businesses, the problem isn't that they don't have customer information – it's that people don't have the time to work through all of it,” says Annett.

“A salesperson preparing for a customer meeting might have years of notes, activities and interactions sitting in Maximizer. AI can turn that history into a concise picture of the account in seconds. The salesperson can spend less time looking for information and more time deciding what to do next.”

Reducing the reporting workload

The same principle can help reduce the administrative burden surrounding sales and service reporting.

For many teams, preparing for a weekly sales meeting still involves gathering information from CRM records, reviewing activities, checking opportunities and assembling a picture of what has changed.

AI can significantly shorten that process by summarising information already captured in the CRM and making it easier for managers and salespeople to understand what requires attention.

The benefit is not simply time saved.

Every hour spent searching through customer records or manually assembling information is an hour that could have been spent speaking to customers, managing renewals or developing new opportunities.

There is also the issue of consistency. Traditional reporting and account preparation often depend on individuals finding and interpreting information before a meeting. Important interactions can be overlooked, follow-ups can be missed and emerging risks may remain buried in lengthy customer histories.

For businesses managing large customer portfolios, recurring contracts, renewals or service-level agreements, being able to quickly understand the history and current position of an account can be particularly valuable.

AI depends on what people put into CRM

Camsoft cautions that businesses should not see AI as a solution to poor CRM adoption.

IQ Boost, like any AI capability working with CRM information, depends on the quality of the underlying data. If customer interactions, opportunities and follow-ups are captured consistently, AI has a rich source of information from which to generate useful insights. If the data is incomplete, the resulting intelligence will inevitably be limited.

“The companies that will get the most value from AI in CRM are the ones that already regard their CRM as the single source of truth for customer information,” says Annett.

“AI doesn't replace that discipline. What it does is make the information far easier to consume. That, for us, is where some of the most immediate value of AI in CRM lies – not replacing the salesperson or the manager, but removing some of the administrative work surrounding them.”

For sales and service teams already under pressure, this represents a practical application of AI rather than a theoretical one. Customer information that has been accumulated over months or years can become easier to understand and faster to act on.

And as AI becomes a more prominent part of CRM, the quality of the information businesses put into their systems may ultimately determine the quality of the intelligence they get out.