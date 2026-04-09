AI’s stealth is business leadership and IT concern

AI cannot succeed in isolation; it must be part of a broader, well-considered transformation journey, says Centrax Digital. (Image supplied)

AI is unique in how quietly it enters an organisation – it isn’t introduced as a new solution or new piece of software ; rather it features on existing tools and frequently influences outcomes without being formally recognised or governed.

This is according to Sarah Msimango, COO of technology consulting and digital engineering firm Centrax Digital, commenting on AI’s impact on business ahead of ITWeb AI Summit 2026 on 22 April.

Msimango says AI supports several capabilities within a business, such as risk mitigation and document intelligence. “Because these capabilities often sit inside systems people already use, AI frequently influences outcomes without being formally recognised or governed. This makes AI a business leadership matter − not just an IT concern.”

According to Centrax Digital, some organisations looking to adopt AI are under the misperception that the technology replaces traditional digital transformation efforts.

This is not the case, says Msimango, adding that AI works best where processes are already understood, systems are reasonably integrated, data is reliable and accessible, and responsibilities are clearly defined.

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“Where these basics exist, AI accelerates improvement. Where they are missing, AI tends to expose problems rather than solve them. AI cannot succeed in isolation; it must be part of a broader, well-considered transformation journey.”

AI guardrails

Msimango says South Africa’s focus on developing a national AI policy is a significant development.

“Much like the early days of POPIA, AI is moving from informal use toward an environment where transparency and accountability are mandatory.”

Every major shift in business becomes a leadership issue − and AI is reaching that point faster than expected, says Msimango. “Boards and executives must now understand: where is AI being used, how does it influence our decisions, and who remains accountable?

“This doesn’t require technical expertise, but responsibility for how intelligence is managed. Steady, thoughtful leadership separates organisations that adapt from those swept along.”

For more information and to register, visit ITWeb AI Summit 2026.