Akamai bolsters API security offering

API or Application Programming Interface is a critical component within digital infrastructure and one of the fastest growing attack vectors, claims Akamai Technologies.

Application programming interfaces (APIs) are a critical component of digital infrastructure – and one of the fastest-growing attack vectors. This has driven security firm Akamai Technologies to double down on protecting these digital assets .

ITWeb spoke to David Moss, director of API security at Akamai, ahead of the annual ITWeb Security Summit JHB 2026, to be held on 2 and 3 June at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Moss said Akamai started as the world’s first global content delivery network and now supports more than 30% of global internet traffic.

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Over the past few years, he added, the company has expanded its portfolio into areas such as DDOS protection, web application firewalls, AI firewalls and network micro-segmentation.

Akamai entered the API security space after acquiring API security firm Noname Security for approximately $450 million in 2024.

“Akamai now dominates that market space as a critical growth area in the cyber security world,” said Moss.

Referring to the company’s sponsorship of the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, Moss said Akamai is a long-time sponsor and believes the event is the best way to network with key contacts across all verticals – from CISO level down to operations.

He explained the forum’s relevance to Akamai’s business, noting that as organisations continue to digitally transform, the API has become a business-critical asset. “Unfortunately, most organisations don’t have the tooling to properly protect them. APIs are effectively the front door to sensitive and critical data, yet most organisations don’t know how many they have, which are internet-accessible or whether they have vulnerabilities – or indeed which are passing sensitive data.”

Akamai has an established South African API platform customer base, including some of the largest financial services, insurance and telecoms companies. “It’s great to see that organisations down here are so mature and realise the risks associated with API security, and have taken positive steps to address this challenge,” said Moss.