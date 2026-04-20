All on the same page: Exclaimer–Workday integration standardises HCM data and e-mail signatures

Exclaimer integrates with Workday HRIS to automate e-mail signature updates. (Image source: 123RF)

Exclaimer, the trusted e-mail signature management solutions company helping over 75 000 organisations manage brand consistency at scale, now integrates with Workday to overcome common HR headaches.

This is according to Paul Cox, Regional Channel Manager for MEA at Exclaimer, who explains that Workday’s cloud-based HR Information System (HRIS) for large and mid-sized enterprises is widely used to centralise employee data across HR, payroll, benefits and talent management.

He says: “Exclaimer integrates with Workday HRIS to automate e-mail signature updates, ensuring contact details and employee information remain synchronised directly from Workday. This integration enables HR teams to automatically update signatures, manage employee data and ensure consistency across all devices, often by setting up a connector in the Exclaimer dashboard.”

He notes: “When e-mail signatures rely on directory data, IT can end up managing HR-owned fields without meaning to. That often leads to manual syncs, mismatched attributes and cleanup whenever someone joins, changes roles or moves location.”

By connecting Workday to Exclaimer, organisations can automatically apply accurate employee data to e-mail signatures and video meeting themes; this keeps names, job titles and contact details current, without adding more work for IT, he says.

Cox says: “Exclaimer’s Workday integration pulls HR-owned data from Workday and applies it in Exclaimer, where IT maintains governance. You control what fields are used, where they show up and who gets what, without editing the directory or chasing one-off fixes. E-mail signatures and meeting themes stay accurate by default, without ongoing admin or workaround-driven processes. When employee records change in Workday, updates sync into Exclaimer automatically, so signatures and meeting themes reflect the latest details.”

To learn more and see the Exclaimer–Workday integration in action, contact Paul Cox at paul.cox@exclaimer.com or read more on making e-mail signatures part of your HR toolkit here.