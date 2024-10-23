ALX, Google to bolster data centre tech talent

ALX and Google will host a Sub-Saharan Africa hardware hackathon on 1 November.

Internet giant Google has partnered with technology skills training provider ALX South Africa.

The collaboration, according to a statement, aims to foster innovation in the hardware and networking industry.

To kick-start the partnership, the organisations plan to host what they describe as Sub-Saharan Africa’s “first-ever” hardware hackathon, on 1 November, at ALX’s hub in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

In addition, the partnership will see ALX working with Google to provide upskilling opportunities and introduce graduates to the rapidly-evolving tech industry.

“The collaboration aims to identify and develop the next wave of data centre technicians through hands-on training and exposure to real-world tech environments, and will offer learners the opportunity to gain insight into Google’s data centre operations, while learning essential skills in hardware, operating systems and networking,” says the statement.

“Our partnership with ALX reflects Google’s commitment to empowering African youth through technology and education,” says Elliot Mokoena, data centre IT infrastructure manager at Google SA.

“South Africa has a wealth of untapped tech talent, and we want to ensure young people are exposed to world-class education and a myriad of career opportunities.”

Divesh Sooka, GM of ALX SA, adds: “ALX is proud to be at the forefront of developing the next generation of African tech professionals and leaders. Strategic partnerships like this allow us to enable young leaders to enter the global workforce and make an impact on tech innovation across Africa and beyond.”

A first in SA, the hardware hackathon has taken place in Australia, Japan and France. The local hackathon event will bring together 20 selected learners from ALX’s talent pool for a problem-solving experience at the Braamfontein hub, notes the statement.

During the hackathon, participants will be tasked with solving complex server hardware, Linux and networking-related challenges. The goal is to simulate real-world scenarios that data centre technicians face, and serve as a pipeline for Google to identify potential candidates for future employment.

“The hardware hackathon is designed to challenge students, while giving them a first-hand experience of the dynamic and fast-paced world of data centres. This event is not only about technical skill development; it’s also about community building and inspiring a more diverse, inclusive tech industry,” adds Mokoena.

ALX is an African technology training and career acceleration services provider, equipping young people with in-demand technical skills and soft skills that enable them to thrive in the global digital economy.

The organisation aims to curb unemployment in Africa by enabling two million young professionals to secure dignified and meaningful work opportunities by 2030.

Through the partnership, ALX will continue equipping young Africans with the skills needed for the fourth industrial revolution, it says.

“Our collaboration with Google is a milestone in our journey to empower African youth with in-demand tech skills. By hosting the first hardware hackathon in SA, we are creating a platform for our learners to showcase their talents, network with leaders and peers in the industry, and demonstrate the immense potential that exists within Africa’s tech ecosystem,” concludes Sooka.