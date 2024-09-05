ALX, TUT alliance to springboard youth into digital future

The Tshwane University of Technology is collaborating with tech training and career acceleration services provider, ALX.

Technology skills training provider ALX has partnered with the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), to address the urgent need for skills development.

According to a statement, the strategic alliance – inclusive of TUT’s Student Representative Council (SRC) – unites the varsity’s student body with ALX Africa’s technological training for the fourth industrial revolution.

The collaboration aims to uplift youth by equipping them with the managerial, entrepreneurial and technological skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly-evolving global economy.

Additionally, with its focus on developing techno-fluent leaders, ALX aims to provide a suite of fully-sponsored tech training and career programmes.

The training will focus on virtual assistant, artificial intelligence career essentials and professional foundations, as well as specialised programmes in data analytics, AWS cloud computing, Salesforce administration, back-end web development, front-end web development and data science.

By merging these offerings with TUT’s resources, the partnership aims to produce graduates who are job-ready and equipped to lead in the digital economy, reads the statement.

Divesh Sooka, GM of ALX SA, says: “Digital transformation offers enormous potential for youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, yet many young people in SA lack the skills needed to capitalise on the rapidly-growing technology sector.

“The ALX-TUT partnership is a crucial step towards closing this gap, enhancing youth employability and entrepreneurial capabilities. By working together, we can ensure SA’s youth are not just equipped for the future, but are leading it.”

Dr Patrick Ebewo, head of department, management and entrepreneurship, and head of the centre for entrepreneurship at TUT, adds: “This partnership marks a bold step forward in the fight against youth unemployment and skills shortages, setting a new standard for what can be achieved when education and industry come together with a common purpose.”

The partnership will kick-off at the TUT Ga-Rankuwa campus on 6 September.

This venue, says the statement, was strategically chosen to underscore the partnership’s mission: to uplift marginalised youth and maximise impact where it is needed most.

Hackathons will be held at the TUT campus in Soshanguve on 13 September, and at the TUT Pretoria campus on 20 September.

The events will offer hands-on assistance with applications, fostering peer learning, teamwork and collaboration. The TUT campuses will serve as ALX satellite hubs, creating vibrant spaces for innovation and growth, reveals the statement.

Monde Ndlovu, MD of the Black Management Forum SRC, concludes: “These hackathons are more than just events, they are a lifeline for our students. Our partnership with ALX will accelerate our impact and give our talented youth the springboard they need to thrive in today’s digital world.”