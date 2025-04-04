Amazon opens first African Think Big Space in Cape Town

The first Amazon Think Big Space in Africa will host field trips and boot camps, providing flexible before- and after-school programmes.

Amazon has launched its first Think Big Space on the African continent at its Cape Town headquarters, expanding its global network of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills development programmes.

Through a partnership with Tangible Africa, a non-profit organisation, the initiative’s goal is to train 100 educators to reach 10 000 learners (Grade 8-12) across six South African provinces: Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Northern Cape and Western Cape.

The programme is fully funded through Amazon's commitment to education in South Africa, with no cost to participating educators or schools. It focuses on foundational coding and digital skills development.

The Amazon Web Services (AWS)-sponsored Think Big Spaces are educational hubs that provide a place beyond the typical classroom where students can explore and cultivate an interest in STEM subjects.

In SA, learners from rural and township schools continue to face significant barriers to accessing quality STEM education, according to Amazon.

Unesco reports that Sub-Saharan Africa needs an additional 6.3 million teachers to achieve universal primary education by 2030, with STEM education facing particular challenges in underserved communities.

The South Africa Amazon Think Big Space addresses these challenges through a tech-focused approach built to align with the Department of Basic Education's Curriculum Assessment Policy Statement robotics and coding curriculum, launched this year, says Amazon.

“By focusing on educator development, we are creating lasting change that reaches far beyond the Think Big Space’s walls,” says Zelda van der Linde, HR director at AWS EMEA and South Africa.

According to Amazon, the Think Big Space offers educators comprehensive training programmes, teaching resources and ongoing support through Tangible Africa’s WhatsApp portal, enabling teachers to become force multipliers in their communities.

This approach targets SA’s unique resource needs and empowers the existing networks through partnerships with established non-profit organisations, it says.

Educators will receive four hours of intensive training in block coding fundamentals, followed by 20 hours of online self-directed training. The newly-skilled educators will continue to receive ongoing support from Tangible Africa throughout the academic year.

Amazon says the first Amazon Think Big Space in Africa will host field trips, boot camps and flexible before- and after-school programmes.

AWS has more than 60 Think Big Spaces around the world, providing STEM education access to more than 70 000 students.

Educators interested in participating can apply through Tangible Africa, or e-mail info@levafoundation.org.