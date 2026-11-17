Robert Koen, MD of Amazon in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Amazon is preparing to grow its South African workforce as it expands its e-commerce infrastructure, with recruitment spanning retail operations, commercial functions and technology roles across its local businesses.

The expansion comes as Amazon.co.za increases its fulfilment capacity, following the opening of additional facilities in Johannesburg and Durban.

During an interview with ITWeb, Robert Koen, MD of Amazon in Sub-Saharan Africa, said the company expects recruitment activity to remain strong as it scales its operations to accommodate growing demand.

Amazon.co.za has vacancies across several business functions, including product management, vendor management, account management, finance and fulfilment centre operations.

Koen stated the retail operation needs additional skills to support its growing marketplace and physical distribution network .

"There's a whole lot of vacancies that are currently advertised on our site.”

The hiring requirements at Amazon.co.za are closely linked to the expansion of its e-commerce business in SA.

“We've just opened a new fulfilment centre in Johannesburg, so that's the second in Johannesburg. We've just opened a fulfilment centre in Durban. The network is expanding fast. We've got four fulfilment centres right now, and we are in the process of adding more.”

These facilities handle the storage, picking, packing and dispatching of products ordered through the online marketplace.

Koen noted further infrastructure investment is expected as the business works to accommodate increasing customer demand.

The online shopping site is also expanding its product categories, with groceries, footwear and apparel among the more recent additions to its offering.

This growth is supported by thousands of third-party sellers actively listing and selling products on Amazon.co.za every month, creating additional requirements across marketplace management and seller-facing functions.

"We do expect the network to grow. As that demand grows and we want to stay ahead of what our customers expect from us, my expectation is that you'll see vacancies to continue being advertised as the business expands.”

Skills pipeline

While Amazon.co.za's vacancies are concentrated largely on retail and business operations, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has its own recruitment requirements in SA.

According to Koen, the cloud computing business is advertising positions for software developers and other technology professionals.

AWS has a long-standing established local footprint, with Cape Town serving as an important base for its operations. The firm also has customer support teams in the country, forming part of its wider workforce, he noted.

Koen pointed out that technology-related vacancies are more commonly associated with AWS, while Amazon.co.za's recruitment is primarily directed at the commercial and operational requirements of its retail business.

Amazon's South African operations include Amazon Commercial Services, which comprises of Amazon.co.za, AWS South Africa, Amazon Development Centre and Amazon Data Services South Africa.

Local workforce growth

Amazon's broader South African operation employs more than 4 000 people, according to Koen.

“I'm including AWS and our customer support team. The majority is more on the AWS and customer support. So indirectly, there's also a lot more job creation in that sense.”

Koen noted that some customer support employees work remotely, although most are based at the company's Cape Town contact centre.

Amazon has invested more than $2.12 billion in SA over the past decade, he stated.

The company’s contribution to the local economy includes employment opportunities generated through businesses operating on its marketplace and projects supported by the company.

He pointed to the opportunities created for small businesses selling through Amazon.co.za, explaining that the platform now has thousands of active third-party sellers, including small and medium businesses.

Koen also highlighted a carbon-renewal initiative in the Eastern Cape, which he said is expected to generate approximately 11 000 indirect jobs by 2030, while injecting more than R9 billion into local communities through wages, procurement and investment.

“There are people who will be working in farming, in the nursery, in that Jansenville area where it’s located. And those are not Amazon employees; it's just a project that we're supporting. So indirectly, there is also a lot of job creation in that sense. Amazon’s broader investment and employment footprint reflects a long-standing commitment to South Africa.”