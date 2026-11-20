Morningstar's bull case values Anthropic at $188 a share. (Graphic: Nicola Mawson | Free-to-use images.)

Artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic made history overnight when it became the world’s largest listing by initial offering size – beating out previous number one SpaceX – but its stock lost heavy ground after opening 34% above its offer price, trading 17% above it by 6am SAST.

The Claude maker sold 980 million shares at $83 each in an initial public offering (IPO) that raised approximately $81.3 billion ahead of the start of trading on the Nasdaq late yesterday afternoon under the ticker ANT.

The next four largest listings by deal size after Anthropic and SpaceX are South Korea’s SK Hynix, which is targeting $26.5 billion through a planned Nasdaq listing it announced in July 2026; Saudi Aramco, which raised $25.6 billion in 2019; Alibaba, which raised $21.8 billion in 2014; and Japan’s SoftBank Corporation, which raised $21.3 billion in 2018.

Despite snagging its place in the history books, Anthropic ranked 12th among the world’s most valuable companies at $1.27 trillion, according to companiesmarketcap.com, as it has fewer shares in issue than other technology giants such as SpaceX – which it rivalled in listing value – NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Microsoft.

As of 6am this morning SAST, the stock was trading at $97.17, a 17.07% gain on its offer price, with the bourse officially closing at 11pm. After hours, however, it lost 4.7% and is currently worth $1.27 trillion, making it the 12th most valuable company in the world.

Bulls and bears

Morningstar senior equity analyst Malik Ahmed Khan values Anthropic $92 per share, which puts its equity valuation at around $1.7 trillion and implies that Anthropic is undervalued with its reported IPO price of $83 per share.

“In a bull-case scenario driven by rapid enterprise adoption and continued share gains, Morningstar estimates a value of $188 per share. On the other hand, a more cautious outlook marked by slower adoption and technological constraints supports a bear-case estimate of $25 per share,” the investment research company says.

Anthropic initially saw extraordinary investor demand while SpaceX’s attraction has waned. (Image created with GenAI.)

JJ Kinahan, senior VP and head of Retail Expansion and Alternative Investment Products at Cboe Global Markets, says that “if the AI-native company’s IPO was a test of investor appetite for AI, it crushed it”.

The record $81.3 billion raised and an opening trade 34% above its offer price pointed to extraordinary investor demand, adds Kinahan. However, hopes that the blockbuster debut would reignite enthusiasm for AI stocks were quickly dashed as the share price came under heavy selling pressure within minutes of trading, he says.

“Investors don’t appear to be losing interest in AI, but they do seem wary – and probably weary too – of many aspects of the technology, particularly the enormous costs,” explains Kinahan.

Founders keepers

Anthropic was founded in January 2021 by seven former OpenAI employees who left amid disagreements over the development and safety of artificial intelligence. Led by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, the group included Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish and Christopher Olah.

The founders set out to build an AI company with safety, reliability and the ability to understand and control increasingly powerful systems at its core. Its flagship AI assistant, Claude, has since become a major competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

As of when trading started, the seven Anthropic founders were collectively worth more than $180 billion, GenAI calculations show. Their combined paper wealth rose above that level as the stock opened at $111.50.

Rocket fuel

Anthropic raised $81.3 billion through its IPO, surpassing the $75 billion initially raised by Elon Musk’s SpaceX when it listed in June 2026, to claim the record for the largest IPO by initial offering size. Including a separate $26 billion private share placement, Anthropic’s total fundraising reached $107.3 billion, GenAI calculations show.

SpaceX subsequently raised its IPO proceeds to $86.25 billion after underwriters exercised their additional share option, leaving Anthropic behind SpaceX’s final completed IPO proceeds.

Anthropic is the world's 12th largest company. (Source: companiesmarketcap.com redrawn by GenAI.)

Set to be world’s biggest listing when it made its debut on the Nasdaq on 12 June, SpaceX targeted a valuation of close on $2 trillion, in a move that made owner South African-born Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire before its stock declined.

Forbes’ real-time billionaire index lists Musk in its top spot, but his worth has dropped to $877.4 billion as SpaceX’s shares declined almost 14% post listing, making the company worth $1.88 trillion.

The Motley Fool, referring to SpaceX’s listing, has pointed out that stocks that go public with large market values historically lag the broader market over time. “Very few stocks have ever achieved such an expensive valuation, and all of them have subsequently declined sharply.”

In the red

Anthropic is loss-making, with its prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission towards the end of October, showing its operating loss narrowed from $2.14 billion a year earlier, to $693 million in the six months to June 2026.

It reported a net loss of $80.75 billion for the period, largely because of $72.39 billion in charges for revaluing its convertible notes and other financing instruments, the SEC filing showed.

Year-on-year, the company’s revenue soared 1 300% to $16.29 billion in the six months to June, and it is operating cash flow positive. Annual revenue climbed from $41 million in 2023, to $386 million in 2024 before reaching $4.59 billion in 2025.

Anthropic attributes its growth to rising adoption of Claude across more business functions and more revenue per dollar spent on computing, and credits operating efficiencies for better margins and revenue per employee.

*Figures are in dollars to account for the rand’s volatility, with the rand at R17.55 to the dollar following a dramatic slip from R16.40 just ten days ago.