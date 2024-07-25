Applications open for Visa’s female-led business challenge

SA small business owners can win a share of over R1 million worth of grant funding.

Global payments provider Visa, in collaboration with Absa, is inviting applications for the She’s Next Sub-Saharan Africa competition.

The initiative, which spans across the globe, enables access to grant funding, tailored training programmes, networking and mentoring opportunities for women business owners.

South African owners of such businesses have the opportunity to submit their applications until 5 August, says Visa.

In a statement, the payments provider encourages eligible women entrepreneurs from all industries and sectors in SA to apply for a chance to win a share of over R1 million worth of grant funding.

In addition to the monetary prizes, the top applicants will receive training and capacity-building sessions courtesy of Visa and its partner Absa, it states.

“She’s Next continues to prove its impact as we navigate a complex post-pandemic world, where empowering women entrepreneurs is crucial for economic recovery and innovation,” says Lineshree Moodley, country head at Visa SA.

“What sets this initiative apart is our focus on creating tailored solutions that address the unique challenges faced by women in different regions, ensuring every entrepreneur receives the support that meets her specific needs.

“By fostering a global network of resilient women, we are not only driving inclusive economic development, but also setting the stage for a future where women-led businesses are at the forefront of global progress.”

According to Visa, She’s Next connects female founders with industry experts, offering knowledge and tools needed to grow their businesses through financial support, personal development and marketing assistance.

The programme is part of Visa and Absa’s broader commitment to fostering an inclusive world where women are equipped to develop and advance their businesses.

“Acknowledging the critical role that women entrepreneurs play in our communities and society, Absa has done extensive work to ensure our solutions remove obstacles and stay relevant to these businesses,” adds Sanah Gumede, head of strategy and customer value management at Absa Relationship Banking.

“By actively participating in the She’s Next programme, we continue to build on our existing women in business, customer value proposition #AbsaSheThrives, to double-down on our efforts to support women-owned businesses with business development skills, networking and funding opportunities, as well as mentorship and coaching.”

The She's Next initiative offers a first, second and third prize of R400 000, R250 000 and R170 000, respectively, and an additional R170 000 for the social impact award.

The winners will be announced in September.

To apply for She’s Next in Sub-Saharan Africa, click here.