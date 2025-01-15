Are universities ready for next wave of cyber threats?

Rennie Naidoo, professor in Information Systems at the Wits School of Business Sciences.

The cyber security landscape for higher education institutions (HEIs) is becoming increasingly complex and hostile.

Universities and colleges worldwide are prime targets for cyber criminals due to their large repositories of sensitive data and often limited cyber security resources.

This article examines the main cyber security strengths, vulnerabilities, opportunities and threats (SVOT) specific to HEIs and highlights the urgent need for adaptive, strategic approaches to mitigate cyber security risks.

HEIs possess unique strengths that provide a foundation for robust cyber security. A diverse IT expertise and collaborative culture, common in academic settings, can enable institutions to share knowledge across disciplines and foster a more proactive approach to cyber security.

Additionally, HEIs typically emphasise technological innovation and experimentation, allowing them to integrate cutting-edge tools and techniques to bolster cyber defences.

Moreover, the educational culture within HEIs promotes awareness and learning, which can be instrumental in developing cyber security initiatives. Access to extensive academic resources, including research-driven insights and cross-departmental partnerships, can equip HEIs with the tools needed for an informed and often sophisticated cyber security posture.

However, while academic expertise offers immense benefits, such expertise can sometimes be siloed from the cyber security operations, leading to missed opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

Layers of vulnerability

Despite their strengths, HEIs face significant vulnerabilities. One primary vulnerability is their complex IT infrastructure. Many institutions operate on legacy systems alongside newer technologies, creating compatibility and integration challenges. This complexity can lead to unprotected entry points, inviting cyber threats.

Additionally, the human factor remains a critical vulnerability. Students, faculty and administrative staff − often operating with minimal cyber security training −are susceptible to phishing scams and poor password management, which can lead to breaches.

Financial and resource constraints further exacerbate these issues. Many HEIs, especially those in resource-limited environments, cannot afford high-end cyber security measures, or a dedicated cyber security team.

Instead, they may rely on general IT staff, which limits their ability to implement comprehensive security strategies. Decentralised IT governance − where individual faculties, schools and departments manage their own systems − also creates fragmented approaches, making the implementation of unified, institution-wide cyber security strategies challenging.

Unlocking opportunities

Notwithstanding these challenges, there are considerable opportunities to strengthen cyber security within HEIs.

Collaboration with other universities, government bodies, and private entities for threat intelligence sharing is one such opportunity. This type of partnership provides HEIs access to shared knowledge and advanced cyber security resources, enabling a more proactive approach to emerging threats.

HEIs are also uniquely positioned to incorporate cyber security education and training into their curricula. By educating future cyber security professionals and raising awareness among non-technical students and staff, institutions can foster a culture of cyber security that permeates the campus.

This internal culture can reduce the human error component, one of the main vulnerabilities in cyber security. Another substantial opportunity lies in leveraging advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

These technologies enable HEIs to enhance their threat detection capabilities, allowing for real-time responses to potential breaches. For instance, AI algorithms can sift through data to identify unusual patterns indicative of phishing attempts or malware, providing an additional layer of protection beyond traditional firewalls.

Rapidly-evolving threat landscape

The threats facing HEIs are not only numerous but also increasingly sophisticated. Ransomware attacks have become a formidable challenge. Cyber criminals can target HEIs with ransomware because they house valuable research and personal data, which, if compromised, can severely disrupt operations.

Further, the shift to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic expanded the cyber security attack surface. Remote learning environments are particularly susceptible to cyber threats, as students and faculty can access institutional networks from various unsecured devices.

This shift also exposed HEIs to more advanced persistent threats, with state-sponsored groups increasingly targeting academic institutions to steal intellectual property and sensitive data.

The regulatory landscape adds yet another layer of complexity. South African HEIs should comply with local and international data protection standards, including the Protection of Personal Information Act and the General Data Protection Regulation.

Adopting a strategic approach

HEIs should approach cyber security holistically, blending their strengths with proactive strategies to address vulnerabilities, seize opportunities and guard against threats.

The SVOT analysis offers an adaptive entry point for HEIs that may lack the resources for more comprehensive cyber security frameworks, like ISO/IEC 27001 or the NIST Cyber Security Framework.

By utilising the SVOT framework, institutions can systematically assess their strengths, identify areas for improvement, and implement incremental, affordable security enhancements.

Importantly, SVOT can serve as a valuable complement to a broader cyber security risk management strategy. For example, SVOT can highlight areas where partnerships, funding, or innovation could mitigate risks identified during a standard cyber security risk assessment.

HEIs should adapt to new challenges and threats with agility. They can benefit from tailored approaches that account for both local challenges and global threats. The proposed SVOT framework can equip institutions to craft targeted responses that align with their unique context and constraints, especially for resource-limited HEIs.

A structured, adaptive cyber security strategy can ensure HEIs remain more resilient in the face of a complex, rapidly-evolving cyber threat landscape.

* Based on a paper presented at the 23rd International Information Security South Africa and Centre for High-Performance Computing 2024 National Conference.