MakeID labelling technology now in SA.

Arête Global Distributors today launches MakeID in South Africa, giving local businesses and technical professionals an introduction to the labelling and identification brand and a local point of contact. The launch builds on Arête’s work in telecommunications and engineering equipment, with a focus on the practical needs of teams installing and maintaining infrastructure.

MakeID is the brand of Chongqing Pinsheng Technology, a company established in 2006 and headquartered in Chongqing, China. It develops identification and sensing technologies, with business in international markets including the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom.

MakeID’s origins lie in communications networks, where keeping track of cables and equipment becomes harder as installations grow more complex. Its work has since grown to cover identification and asset management across industries such as electrical power, utilities and manufacturing.

MakeID brings together label printers, identification materials and digital identification technologies. Its wider focus includes asset tracking and the management of resources and warehouse materials. The aim is to help businesses connect the physical item on site with the information they use to manage it.

For a technical team, that connection is simple but valuable. A clearly identified cable can be matched to a network record, and an equipment label helps a technician find the right asset before starting maintenance.

“A cable or piece of equipment that cannot be identified on site slows down every team that touches it afterwards,” says Zach Yacumakis, CEO of Arête Global Distributors. “MakeID fits naturally into the work our customers are already doing, because it connects what a technician sees on site to the records they rely on. We want South African businesses to understand where the brand can help, and to know they have a local point of contact in Arête.”

Clear identification matters long after a project ends. Networks grow, equipment is replaced and maintenance responsibilities shift, so a technician revisiting a site years later needs to know what is installed and how it matches the records. Clear labels give them a reliable starting point.

Beyond its identification products, MakeID carries out its own product development and manufacturing, supported by a dedicated production facility and a laboratory that tests its labelling and identification products.

In South Africa, the launch gives Arête an opportunity to introduce that broader brand story to customers. MakeID sits alongside the company’s fibre-optic equipment and testing and installation tools, extending its offering into the identification of the infrastructure those tools help to build and maintain.

The relevance extends beyond network cabling. Electrical panels, utility equipment and machinery also need to be clearly identified so that people can find the correct item and work from accurate records. The requirements differ by site, which makes understanding the application an important part of any discussion about identification.

Arête is the local point of contact for MakeID in South Africa. Contractors, technical teams and other organisations can use the contact details below to learn more about the brand, discuss their identification requirements and find out about its South African offering.