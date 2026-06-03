Arete Global Distributors disrupts SA fibre market: Comway premium fusion splicers now available via one-click online ordering

Arete Global Distributors provides an on-demand, transparent online model. (Image source: 123RF)

Arete Global Distributors, which positions itself as a premier provider of elite telecommunications and infrastructure equipment, has officially announced the launch of its complete range of Comway fibre-optic products on Shopify. By moving its entire portfolio of Comway high precision fusion splicers, precision cleavers and specialised accessories to an open e-commerce platform, Arete is eliminating the time-wasting corporate gatekeeping and hidden pricing that have plagued South African infrastructure procurement for decades.

A three-tiered benefit: Transforming the workflow from field to boardroom

Arete Global Distributors’ move to an on-demand, transparent online model addresses the distinct operational bottlenecks faced by three critical tiers of telecoms companies:

For procurement managers: No more "request for quote" back-and-forth cycles. Procurement teams can instantly search prices, verify stock levels and download immediate cost breakdowns to fulfil purchasing requisitions in minutes rather than days.

No more "request for quote" back-and-forth cycles. Procurement teams can instantly search prices, verify stock levels and download immediate cost breakdowns to fulfil purchasing requisitions in minutes rather than days. For chief financial officers (CFOs): Capital expenditure (capex) can now be optimised on the fly. Budget forecasting becomes seamless with fixed, transparent pricing, instant invoices and heavily reduced upfront capital requirements.

Capital expenditure (capex) can now be optimised on the fly. Budget forecasting becomes seamless with fixed, transparent pricing, instant invoices and heavily reduced upfront capital requirements. For fibre technicians: Minimal field downtime. When a cleaver needs replacing or a specialised accessory is lost on-site, field managers can order components directly from their smartphones, securing immediate dispatch.

Comway vs expensive alternative brands

For years, the South African fibre deployment landscape has been dominated by legacy brands. Arete Global Distributors is directly challenging this status quo by putting a heavy emphasis on Comway's modern competitive advantages:

Disruptive value vs inflated cost: Comway delivers ultra-precise core-to-core alignment and ultra-fast splicing and heating times that match or exceed the highest tier models, but at a significantly smarter capital investment. Built for rugged field environments: Comway units feature industry-leading fast boot technology, heavy duty anti-shock engineering and higher-capacity batteries designed to withstand unpredictable field conditions and long shifts on African deployment sites. No supply chain bottlenecks: While legacy owners frequently suffer through months of waiting for international replacement parts, Arete ensures Comway accessories and consumables are heavily stocked locally and ready for immediate online purchase.

Comprehensive local support: Beyond the box

Unlike traditional online storefronts that offer zero post-purchase backup, Arete Global Distributors protects every investment with a specialised, full-service local ecosystem. Every Comway unit purchased via the Shopify platform is backed by expert product induction, local calibration and repair services and complete after-sales support.

Free national shipping within South Africa

To further lower the barriers to rapid fibre deployment, Arete Global Distributors offers free local shipping across South Africa for all standard online orders. For critical emergencies where a crew cannot afford to wait, premium express shipping options are readily available at checkout. Visit the store today at https://arete-global-2.myshopify.com/.