Arete Global Distributors enters African digital communications sector through strategic partnership with US COMWAY Technology

COMWAY A33 full kit.

Arete Global Distributors has officially launched in South Africa to address the increasing demand for competitive fibre-optic infrastructure and precision equipment. Established in February 2026, the company aims to empower the local telecommunications sector by providing field ready hardware specifically engineered for FTTX deployments, metro networks, long-haul installations and large-scale maintenance.

Under the leadership of CEO Zach Yacumakis, Arete Global has positioned itself as a specialist distributor for COMWAY Technology, which positions itself as a global leader in fibre-optic solutions. As South African service providers face increasing pressure to expand high-speed, reliable connectivity, the challenge lies in balancing rapid deployment with rigorous technical standards. Arete Global bridges this gap, supplying the specialised tools and expertise necessary to help providers meet demanding performance requirements while significantly accelerating their project timelines.

COMWAY A33 splicer.

"Our focus is on putting the right tools in the hands of the technicians who actually do the work," says Yacumakis. "By introducing COMWAY’s fusion splicers and testing equipment to the local market, we are giving contractors a way to improve installation quality and eliminate repeated site visits, saving significantly on operational costs."

The initial COMWAY line-up features the A-series FTTX fusion splicers and C-Series true core-alignment fusion splicers, renowned for five-second splice times and a ruggedised chassis built for harsh field conditions. Arete Global will also supply the MAX-600 Series OTDRs, enabling technicians to troubleshoot complex PON, QUAD and Point-to-Point Single-Mode networks with high-fidelity accuracy.

COMWAY C10 full kit.

To provide a comprehensive solution for field engineers, Arete Global has integrated MakeID professional tagging systems into its portfolio. This ensures teams have access to a complete end-to-end kit, covering everything from thermal stripping and splicing to network characterisation and final cable labelling.

Local support and authenticity

As an authorised distributor, Arete Global Distributors backs all hardware with factory warranties and local technical support. Recognising that optic fibre installation requires absolute precision, the company’s commitment to supplying authentic parts, including high-precision cleaver blades, replacement electrodes, batteries, etc, provides critical stability for local contractors.

COMWAY C10 splicer.

For more information on the COMWAY product range or to access the procurement portal, please contact the Johannesburg office.