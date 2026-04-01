Arete Global introduces MakeID IOT tagging, monitoring systems to revolutionise Africa’s digital infrastructure management. (Image source: 123RF)

Arete Global has officially secured the South African distribution rights for MakeID, a pioneering digital identification and monitoring system designed to transform how the telecommunications and utility sectors manage physical assets.

Owned by IOT specialist Chongqing Pinsheng Technology, MakeID has been a global leader in intelligent labelling and sensing since 2006. Its digital identification management systems are trusted by major international carriers, including China Unicom, to manage complex optical transmission networks.

A globally trusted alternative

MakeID enters the South African market with a formidable global reputation, already operating in major markets including the United States, Italy, Germany and Japan. While serving the telecommunications sector, the brand is also trusted in high-stakes industries such as telecommunications, aerospace, mining, petrochemicals and rail transport.

Professional industry guides and tech blogs, such as Savage Reviews, have frequently featured MakeID as a reliable and cost-effective alternative to traditional industrial powerhouses like Brady or Dymo. Specifically, the MakeID P31S has been highlighted as an "all around winner" for field technicians and electricians due to its convenient portability and ruggedness.

From "passive components" to "visible assets"

The core mission of MakeID is to convert static infrastructure into a manageable digital ecosystem. By assigning every fibre strand and device a unique digital identity, MakeID provides a "one object, one code" solution for the entire life cycle of a network.

Key benefits for the fibre-optic industry:

Precision tracking: Enables full visibility of fibre cores and end terminal resources like community splitters.

Reduced maintenance time (MTTR): Technicians scan QR coded identifiers to instantly view port status or fault locations, eliminating time-consuming manual surveys.

Rugged durability: The P31S printer uses thermal transfer technology to produce labels resistant to UV, extreme temperatures and abrasion, essential for South Africa’s harsh outdoor environments.

Operational cost efficiency: Automated identification can reduce material waste by up to 40% and site rework by 25% by ensuring real-time accuracy of existing resources.

Mobile field efficiency: Bluetooth-enabled printers allow for on-site batch printing via mobile apps, with battery life supporting up to 3 000 labels per charge.

“MakeID allows industries to transform physical assets into manageable digital data,” says Arete Global. “By integrating these rugged, accurate tools, South African operators can significantly reduce operational costs while improving network reliability.”