ASAPP targets inclusion, access in 2026 roadmap

Lincoln Mali, ASAPP president and CEO of Lesaka Technologies.

The Association of South Africa Payment Providers (ASAPP) is gearing up for a pivotal year.

It has outlined its priorities for 2026: accelerate financial inclusion, lower payment costs and strengthen SA’s shift toward a modern, competitive digital payments ecosystem.

Building on a year of rapid institutional growth and regulatory engagement, ASAPP says its 2026 priorities are centred on shaping key pieces of national legislation, deepening collaboration with industry regulators, and expanding partnerships that advance digital payment adoption across underserved communities of SA.

Launched in January, the association aims to help ensure fair access to payment infrastructure, reduce the wholesale cost of digital payments, and enhance transparency and customer mobility in SA’s payment ecosystem for individuals and businesses.

ASAPP president Lincoln Mali, who is also CEO of Lesaka Technologies, tells ITWeb that one of ASAPP’s foremost priorities for 2026 is ensuring the country’s new National Payment System legislation supports fair access and competition. The Bill, currently in development, is expected to define how fintech firms participate in the future payments landscape.

“ASAPP plans to continue advocating for risk-based access models that allow qualified fintechs to connect directly to core payment infrastructure − an approach the association believes will reduce costs, encourage innovation and enable more inclusive digital payments,” explains Mali.

“In the coming year, ASAPP will also introduce itself formally to global and domestic regulatory institutions, including the World Bank, Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Financial Intelligence Centre. These engagements aim to enhance policy coordination, support regulatory clarity and align South Africa’s developments with international best practice.”

According to Mali, fragmented regulatory frameworks that create uncertainty for market participants and limited direct access for fintechs to core payment infrastructure are among the biggest challenges facing the local payments ecosystem.

Throughout 2025, ASAPP developed submissions on several key policy matters, such as the Banks Act Exemption, the National Payment System Bill, the authorisation framework, cloud computing policy, and the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB’s) interchange paper.

The association has also contributed a proposal for a multi-sectoral public industry body and participated in the central bank’s Payments Ecosystem Modernisation Programme.

Through work with FinMark Trust, ASAPP members are currently piloting the Community Digitisation Project in Tembisa and Hammanskraal, with two rural sites expected to join by the end of 2025. The initiative aims to broaden digital payment usage in underserved communities and create a sustainable model for inclusive economic activity.

These community initiatives test sustainable models for digital payment usage in low-income and informal economies − an area ASAPP says is critical for real financial inclusion.

Shaping the future of PayShap

In 2026, the association also plans to deepen its involvement in the SARB’s Payments Ecosystem Modernisation Programme, where it contributes to the design of South Africa’s real-time retail payments system, according to Mali.

“In 2026, ASAPP aims to continue refining the interchange regime with SARB and work closely with PayInc to boost adoption and interoperability of PayShap. Ensuring that more fintechs can integrate with real-time payment rails remains a central objective.”

The association is also extending partnerships with KwaZulu-Natal’s Economic Development department on programmes that support informal traders, provide infrastructure, improve SME capabilities and encourage broader digital participation.

ASAPP says its overarching mission for 2026 is to strengthen its role as a unified industry voice for fintech firms. With 15 member organisations and growing, the association plans to continue participating in public consultations, developing industry submissions and building visibility through events and thought leadership.

While regional expansion beyond SA is not yet planned, ASAPP notes SADC-level alignment may be explored once local frameworks mature.

“With the convergence of new legislation, real-time payment expansion and rising demand for inclusive digital services, ASAPP sees 2026 as a transformative year for the sector,” Mali points out.

“By prioritising access reform, modernisation and collaborative growth, the association believes it can help shape a payment ecosystem that is more transparent, competitive and inclusive − ultimately positioning South Africa as a regional leader in digital payments.”