Asus connects classrooms to technology

Educators and school representatives from across the country gathered to explore how technology can empower teachers and learners.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools into schools presents challenges, from privacy concerns to unequal access to devices. While AI can support learning, it is not a replacement for teachers.

This is according to Patrick Liu, commercial product manager at Asus South Africa, speaking at a showcase held by the company at Melrose Arch, in Birnam, on Wednesday.

The Taiwanese computer hardware company brought together educators and school representatives to explore how technology devices such as laptops could be integrated into everyday classroom settings and support areas such as AI, robotics and coding.

Liu raised concerns about the digital divide. “Some learners don’t have devices or even cellphones at home. That gap can make things worse if schools don’t provide support; it increases the differences between students with resources and those without,” he said.

He also noted the challenges these tools and evolving technology present, particularly around privacy. “Users need to protect their own privacy. Kids especially may want to share everything, and that is dangerous. They must learn that AI tools like ChatGPT can be useful, but not always correct.”

He stressed that AI should be viewed as a support tool rather than a replacement for teachers. “AI is just a tool, not the teacher,” he said. “Students need to know how to use it properly, and teachers should also be open to its use, because you cannot stop [students from using AI]. The important thing is teaching safe and responsible use.”

Asus cited Curro Protea Glen school as an example of integration, where Asus devices are being used in robotics classes.

This aligns with government’s push to improve digital literacy. Beginning in 2024, coding and robotics were formally introduced into the national curriculum for Grades R-9. The Department of Basic Education amended the National Curriculum Statement Grades R-12 under the National Education Policy Act of 1996 to include these subjects in the Programme and Promotion Requirements.

The broader goal is to prepare learners for the demands of the fourth industrial revolution. The National Youth ICT Council, a non-profit organisation focused on digital skills and youth economic participation, welcomed the move.

“Students need to embrace AI, but also be careful,” Liu concluded. “If they are properly trained and aware, I believe they will have a better future.”