Attend webinar on how to profit from smart e-mail management

Exclusive webinar, hosted by ITWeb in partnership with Exclaimer and Prodata, will provide insight into how strategic e-mail management can solidify customer relationships, add value and establish new revenue streams.

When it comes to IT services, the ability to add measurable value to customers is paramount. Fortunately, service providers can differentiate themselves by using a smart e-mail solution. This is what will be revealed during an exclusive online webinar on 28 October at 10am.

Hosted by ITWeb, in partnership with Exclaimer and Prodata, the 'Unlocking Growth and Customer Success' webinar will reveal how resellers can leverage a proven, high-demand solution to strengthen customer relationships, ensure compliance and drive consistent brand experiences across every e-mail.

Global e-mail signature management company Exclaimer, via its partnership with Prodata, a value-added IT distributor, delivers trusted cloud-based solutions to Africa and Europe.

Whether you are an MSP, VAR or a technology reseller, this session will demonstrate how the solution not only accelerates profitability but also helps to build stronger, more profitable customer relationships.

The session will provide insight into driving stronger branding and ensuring compliance for customers, creating new revenue streams, strengthening long-term customer relationships and positioning your company as a trusted technology advisor in a competitive market.

ITWeb and its partners underline the strategic importance of attending this session:

Learn to differentiate your portfolio using a trusted solution.

Discover recurring revenue opportunities and strategies to boost profitability.

Gain insights into delivering real business outcomes for customers.

Access partner support, enablement resources and go-to-market tools.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says this webinar is perfectly timed and well worth the one-hour investment: “IT service providers can access technology that can empower organisations to not only strengthen their value proposition to customers, but also to create new revenue streams, generate profit and grow the business. This webinar is focused on smart e-mail management and could not have been organised at a better time as businesses look to streamline the use of technology and align their objectives with the strategic use of their technology investment.”

Click here for more information and to register.