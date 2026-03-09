Australia, Saudi Arabia, Europe compete for SA’s tech skills

International employers are drawn to South African professionals because SA offers cost-effective labour and a skilled workforce in fields such as IT and finance. (Image generated by ChatGPT)

South Africa’s growing digital skills shortage is intensifying global competition for ICT and engineering expertise, with countries in Europe, the Middle East and Australia increasingly poaching local professionals.

This is according to the February Job Market Trends Report from recruitment platform Pnet, which indicates the migration of skilled professionals to other countries offering higher salaries or improved living conditions – commonly referred to as the “brain drain” – is gaining momentum.

The report is based on empirical data sourced from The Stepstone Group South Africa’s online recruitment platforms, which currently hold a combined database of over nine million registered users.

According to the study, while international recruitment of South African professionals is not new, it is becoming more evident, with the data showing a “gradual upward trend”.

Although international vacancies still represent a relatively small portion of the overall market, demand is steadily increasing.

International job adverts targeting South African candidates increased from 1.6% in 2021 to 2.2% in 2025, reflecting a more competitive cross-border talent landscape, the report finds.

International demand for local professionals usually varies by country, with different markets targeting distinct skill clusters. Countries typically import specific categories of IT skills linked to structural shortages, digital transformation programmes and an ageing technology workforce, it says.

The demand is concentrated in specialised, experience-heavy roles rather than entry-level IT jobs.

“International employers are drawn to South African professionals for several practical reasons. SA offers cost-effective labour; a skilled workforce in fields such as engineering, IT and finance; and professionals who often operate comfortably in multilingual global teams,” notes the report.

“South African professionals are also attractive to international employers due to their training standards, English language proficiency and practical experience in complex industrial environments.”

In addition, SA’s diverse economy gives professionals experience across multiple sectors, allowing them to develop broad and transferable capabilities which are often valued by international firms.

Companies, therefore, recruit internationally to support software product development, civil infrastructure development, healthcare systems, construction projects, fintech platforms, enterprise systems, and the energy and utilities industries, notes Pnet.

“For South Africa’s engineering and ICT sectors, the growing international interest highlights both opportunity and risk: professionals have access to global career opportunities, while local companies face mounting pressure to retain scarce digital and technical skills,” it adds.

According to the latest ICT IITPSA Skills Survey, the South African “brain drain” has gained momentum as skilled professionals look to better opportunities abroad, often driven by the concern about SA’s economy, crime and other factors.

Based on data from immigration companies like Xpatweb, digitally-skilled candidates working in multinational technology firms are increasingly being poached, transferred or promoted abroad within these organisations, notes the survey.

Attractive skills include software development, cloud computing, cyber security and DevOps, according to the survey.

“Remote work arrangements that were fuelled by the pandemic have ensured that many skilled South Africans are not available for local employment, because they can access high-paying work opportunities with international companies while still staying in the country,” says IITPSA.

Markets target distinct skills

According to the Pnet study, international demand for South African professionals varies by country, with different markets targeting distinct skill clusters.

Australia remains the leading destination for recruiting South African talent. Demand there is concentrated in engineering, construction and technical skills, particularly maintenance and repair technicians and other skilled technical professionals.

“Australia’s recruitment of South African professionals is primarily driven by structural skills shortages across technical and trade occupations. Demand is also influenced by infrastructure expansion, housing development in major cities and an ageing skilled workforce approaching retirement.

One of the fastest-growing markets for South African professionals is Saudi Arabia. According to the report, job ads targeting South Africans in the country increased by 174% year-on-year in 2025.

Demand is driven largely by healthcare expansion and infrastructure development linked to the country’s Vision 2030 programme.

“Saudi Arabia is actively recruiting healthcare professionals alongside software and civil engineers.”

Many of these roles include attractive incentives, such as tax-free salaries, accommodation, relocation support and travel benefits, making them competitive compared with local offers.

Demand is also increasing in the Netherlands, where job ads targeting South Africans rose by 61% year-on-year. Dutch employers are particularly seeking millwrights, maintenance technicians and electrical technicians to support industrial modernisation and energy transition projects.

“Recruitment activity in the Netherlands highlights sustained international competition for South Africa’s technically trained workforce. It also reflects wider competition for technical talent.”

Within the Southern African region – in Namibia, for example − recruitment trends are somewhat different and tend to focus on management and operational leadership.

The report explains that hiring is often driven by skills gaps and the need for experienced professionals who can quickly stabilise operations or implement systems.

Botswana shows a similar pattern, with companies targeting South African professionals for management and technical leadership roles, particularly in mining and financial services.

“Across these international markets, several skill clusters consistently stand out. These include various engineering disciplines, maintenance and technicians, electrical and mechanical specialists, healthcare professionals and experienced operational managers.”

The growing visibility of South African talent in international labour markets is likely to intensify competition for scarce skills, particularly in technology, engineering and technical trades.

“This means local employers will increasingly need to focus on retention strategies and skills development, while professionals with specialised capabilities may find opportunities extending far beyond South Africa’s borders,” warns Pnet.

Sarah Arnot, partner at executive recruitment firmHeidrick & Struggles, explains that exceptional talent is scarce in SA, due to the fact that some of the most compelling opportunities are found overseas.

“As a result, we’re increasingly seeing organisations struggle with the proverbial brain drain at senior levels. But those willing to embed succession planning as an everyday leadership priority will ultimately be better positioned to retain depth and stability.

“The key is having a solid succession pipeline that actively prepares multiple candidates to step into leadership roles – not just one or two preferred successors. It’s concerning, therefore, that our research shows that some 70% to 75% of companies are not building reliable succession frameworks.”