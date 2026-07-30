Award-winning payroll excellence: Why payroll has become a strategic business function

Thyann Delport, Senior Manager: HRO Operations & Client Delivery, SoluGrowth.

Every month, organisations trust payroll to accurately pay thousands of employees, comply with complex legislation and provide leadership with reliable workforce data. Yet despite its significance and being one of the largest financial transactions an organisation performs, payroll remains one of the least understood strategic business functions.

Every payroll cycle represents far more than paying employees. It reflects an organisation’s governance, operational discipline, compliance maturity, technology capability and commitment to its stakeholders. When payroll is delivered accurately and on time, the payroll simply meets expectations. When it fails, the consequences are immediate: employee trust is eroded, compliance risks increase, financial penalties arise and business continuity is placed at risk.

As organisations continue expanding across borders, payroll has evolved from a transactional process into a strategic business capability. For the team at SoluGrowth, this evolution was recognised when the company was honoured to receive the Global Payroll Association’s In-Country Payroll Provider of the Year 2026 award. SoluGrowth was also proud to be shortlisted for Regional Payroll Supplier of the Year, while I was privileged to be recognised as a finalist for Payroll Manager of the Year. These accolades are a significant milestone; they also reinforce something much bigger than industry recognition: payroll has become one of the most important enablers of organisational resilience, governance and sustainable growth.

Payroll has moved into the boardroom

Traditionally, payroll was regarded as an operational responsibility owned by HR or finance. That perspective has fundamentally changed. Today, boards and executive committees increasingly recognise payroll as a business-critical function. It directly impacts financial governance, regulatory compliance, cyber security, workforce strategy, employee value proposition, business continuity and reputation.

Payroll data informs budgeting, forecasting, mergers and acquisitions, international expansion and executive decision-making. It is no longer measured solely by whether employees are paid correctly; that is the minimum expectation. The true measure of payroll excellence is how confidently it enables organisations to grow.

The hidden challenge of multi-country payroll

Many organisations underestimate the complexity of expanding payroll into multiple countries. The assumption is often that adding another country simply means adding another payroll, but the reality is very different. Complexity does not increase in a straight line, it increases exponentially. Every new jurisdiction introduces another layer of employment legislation, tax requirements, statutory reporting, social security obligations, banking requirements, currencies, employment practices and cultural considerations.

Consider an organisation expanding from South Africa into Kenya, Egypt and the UAE. Overnight, payroll moves from managing one legislative framework to navigating multiple tax authorities, employment laws, currencies, reporting obligations and compliance requirements. Success depends not only on technology but on governance, implementation methodology and local expertise.

Similarly, organisations growing through mergers or acquisitions often inherit multiple payroll platforms, inconsistent processes, fragmented reporting and differing governance standards. Standardising payroll across newly integrated businesses quickly becomes a strategic priority not only to improve operational efficiency but also to reduce compliance risk, strengthen reporting and create a consistent employee experience across the organisation.

There is no universal payroll model that works everywhere. Successful multi-country payroll requires standardised governance supported by experienced local professionals who understand the realities of each market. SoluGrowth has always believed payroll should never operate in isolation. Its delivery model integrates payroll, HR, finance, technology, company secretarial, governance and compliance to create a single source of workforce truth. By combining deep local expertise with integrated technology and robust compliance frameworks, SoluGrowth helps clients simplify complexity, strengthen governance and scale confidently as they grow.

Payroll is built on trust

Every payroll cycle is an opportunity to reinforce confidence between employers and employees. Employees trust they will receive the correct salary on time, while executives trust payroll data when making strategic decisions. Finance teams rely on payroll information for budgeting and forecasting, regulators expect organisations to comply with constantly evolving legislation, and shareholders expect leadership to manage financial and operational risk responsibly. Payroll professionals protect that trust every month through accuracy, consistency, governance and accountability. That trust takes years to build but can be undermined by a single payroll failure.

The cost of getting payroll wrong

Payroll errors are rarely isolated incidents. A missed salary payment, incorrect tax calculation, compliance failure or reporting error affects far more than the payroll department. It can reduce employee engagement, create reputational damage, expose organisations to regulatory penalties and disrupt business operations. Accurate payroll data also underpins workforce planning, financial forecasting, executive reporting and organisational decision-making. Payroll is therefore not simply a support function; it is a critical component of organisational resilience.

Organisations with employees in multiple countries should consider a specialist payroll provider because it reduces regulatory risk, lowers operational complexity and frees internal teams to focus on higher-value work rather than navigating diverse tax, labour and reporting regimes. By consolidating payroll into a single multi-country platform, organisations gain consistent processes, integrated HR/finance data and real-time visibility across jurisdictions, often at a lower total cost than building and maintaining in-house expertise and infrastructure in every country.

What organisations should expect from their payroll partner

Organisations should expect far more than payroll processing. They should expect a strategic partner that combines operational excellence with advisory capability. High-performing payroll partners deliver:

Compliance assurance across multiple jurisdictions.

Integrated payroll ecosystems connecting HR, finance, ERP, time and attendance, and workforce management platforms.

Scalable operating models that support business growth.

Local legislative expertise supported by robust governance.

Continuous improvement through automation, analytics and innovation.

Proactive advice that helps organisations anticipate risk rather than simply respond to it.

The best payroll providers actively strengthen the organisations they support.

Technology enables payroll. People deliver it.

We are seeing AI improve payroll variance analysis, anomaly detection, predictive analytics, legislative research, quality assurance and employee self-service. These technologies are reducing manual effort while enabling payroll professionals to focus on higher-value activities. However, payroll remains one of the highest-risk business functions within any organisation, requiring human oversight and management. Legislation still requires interpretation, complex employee scenarios still require professional judgment and client relationships still depend on trust and experience.

Technology enables payroll, but people deliver it. Behind every successful payroll run is a team of professionals interpreting legislation, solving complex scenarios, protecting sensitive data and ensuring employees are paid accurately every time. The organisations that will lead the future are those that successfully combine AI with governance, local expertise and experienced payroll professionals.

Characteristics of high-performing payroll functions

The most successful payroll functions share several common characteristics. They are built on standardised governance, integrated technology, experienced professionals, scalable operating models and a culture of continuous improvement. Most importantly, they provide leadership teams with accurate workforce intelligence that supports strategic decision-making rather than simply producing payslips. High-performing payroll functions do not operate in the background; they actively contribute to organisational performance.

Looking ahead

One lesson remains constant: successful organisations treat payroll as a strategic investment, not a cost centre. Positioned at the intersection of people, finance, technology and compliance, payroll plays a critical role in enabling organisational growth when these elements are effectively aligned. Looking ahead, organisations that succeed will be those that embrace innovation, uphold strong governance, invest in skilled talent and build trusted partnerships.

While awards recognise excellence, the true measure of success lies in consistently delivering accurate payroll, supporting expansion into new markets, reducing risk and enabling better decision-making through reliable payroll intelligence.

Now is the time to reassess how payroll is positioned within your organisation. Is it simply processing transactions, or is it actively enabling growth, strengthening governance and informing strategic decisions? By partnering with the right payroll experts, organisations can unlock greater resilience, scalability and insight, transforming payroll into a meaningful driver of performance.

Payroll is no longer just about paying people. It is about creating confidence for employees, executives, regulators and organisations alike. The organisations that will lead in this next phase will be those that move beyond transactional thinking and recognise payroll as a strategic business capability. Payroll will always pay people. Great payroll enables organisations to grow.