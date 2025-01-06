Awareness is key to effective cyber security governance

Pranisha Rama, an auditing, governance and ethics lecturer, cyber security education at the University of Johannesburg.

Effective cyber security governance relies heavily on a culture of cyber security awareness within an organisation.

This is according to cyber security awareness researcher Pranisha Rama, an auditing, governance and ethics lecturer, cyber security education at the University of Johannesburg.

Rama is scheduled to deliver a presentation at the ITWeb GRC 2025 event on 20 February 2025 at The Forum, Bryanston, and discuss cyber security awareness.

She will focus on the relevance of informed decision-making, risk management, compliance and incident response to this awareness.

“Cyber security awareness enables employees and stakeholders to make informed decisions about cyber security risks and investments. It helps identify and manage cyber security risks, which is a critical aspect of cyber security governance,” says Rama.

“This awareness also ensures that employees understand the importance of complying with cyber security policies, procedures, and regulations, and enables employees to respond effectively in the event of a cyber security incident.”

Rama believes cyber security awareness begins at the top echelon of business but can be made easier for all employees so that it is not treated as ‘merely another box-ticking’ exercise’.

“We live in a world where technology is a driver in everything we do. Organisations have moved to a technology-driven space, where with advancing technology comes cyber security risks. Governance and cyber security awareness are interlinked, especially in today’s digital landscape, where data security is critical for public and private organisations. Effective management is essential for creating a culture of cyber security awareness and resilience.”

