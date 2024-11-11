SA needs to up its data protection measures

SA ranks 32 out 54 countries in preparedness for data security threats in 2024.

The recent spate of data breaches has seen South Africa receive a ranking of 32 out 54 countries for its ability to handle cyber security challenges in 2024.

This is based on insights from a new study compiled by Psono, the open source and self-hosted password manager.

The findings come as the Information Regulator (InfoReg) continues to sound the alarm at the rate at which data breaches are increasing in the country.

Psono analysed 54 countries to identify which 10 are the most prepared for data security threats in 2024.

The research evaluated each country’s cyber security readiness by examining several key factors: the global cyber security index, the number of accounts exposed in data breaches, searches for “how to create a strong password” per 100 000 people, the number of cyber security professionals and each country’s digital competitiveness ranking.

A composite score was determined based on these factors, ranking each of the 54 countries accordingly. Higher scores indicate higher levels of preparedness for data security threats in 2024, while the low scores show the least prepared countries.

SA received a composite score of 19.1, showing the country below the halfway mark of countries most prepared for data security threats.

A Psono spokesperson comments: “When it comes to protecting yourself from data security threats, it’s crucial to focus on a few key areas: public awareness and professional support. Countries with a higher density of cyber security professionals per capita and strong public engagement with practices, like creating secure passwords, tend to be better prepared to handle cyber threats.

“It’s important to regularly update security practices, such as using strong, unique passwords and ensuring individuals and businesses alike have access to the right expertise in cyber security. Staying aware of the latest threats and best practices can go a long way in keeping your data safe.”

Sweden is the most cyber security prepared,with a composite score of 98.6 and the highest global cyber security index at 99.6. It is followed by Singapore in second place,with a score of 90.5.

Germany, in third place with 86.7, has considerable public interest in cyber security, with over 4.4 million searches for password-related queries, more than any other country. Germany’s awareness and proactive public interest keep it well-prepared for future challenges, according to the study.

Only one African nation features in the top 10 nations most prepared for data security threats: Kenya, in sixth place, with a score of 68.1.

“While it has a high cyber security index score (98.6), there’s room for improvement in public awareness. Kenya is building its cyber security capacity but still needs to expand its workforce and raise public engagement.”

South African organisations − particularly government entities, healthcare and financial firms − have recently fallen victim to attacks and data breaches, or been forced offline.

Public works, justice and constitutional development, employees’ pension fund and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission have been victims of targeted cyber crime incidents.

A study released by the CSIR last month showed 47% of public sector institutions reported experiencing one to five cyber security incidents in the past year.

In June, the InfoReg pointed to an increase in the number of data breaches reported by local firms. In the 2022 financial year (February 2023), the InfoReg received 500 notifications of data breaches or security incidents. In the 2023 financial year (February 2024), the number spiked to over 1 700 reported security compromises – more than triple.

Furthermore, IBM’s 2024 Cost of a Data Breach Report found that data breaches in SA now cost R53.10 million per incident, on average. This figure is up from R49.45 million in 2023.