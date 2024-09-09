AWS Skills Centre connects SA students with jobs

The centre has seen a 90% absorption rate with partner organisations such as Absa and Deloitte.

Over 20 000 people have enrolled for Amazon Web Services (AWS) virtual and in-person cloud training programmes at its Western Cape-based Skills Centre.

The centre has seen an increasing number of students being placed at partner organisations, such as Absa and Deloitte.

Speaking during a media briefing on the side-lines of the AWS Summit 2024, held recently in Johannesburg, Chris Erasmus, country general manager for AWS South Africa, reflected on the milestones of the company’s first Africa-based skills centre.

The skills development facility, launched in August, is focused on up-skilling participants young and old, to combat unemployment and the digital skills gap in SA.

It forms part of the cloud computing giant’s efforts to bridge the technical skills gap through AWS-designed programmes, to help individuals earn AWS Certification.

According to Erasmus, the centre’s partnerships with Absa, the Western Cape Education Department and Deloitte have proven to be fruitful, with thousands being certified since inception.

“We are really proud of the private-public partnerships that we have established with the centre so far.

“Through the partnership with Deloitte, Absa and Women in Tech, we are using this platform to provide employment opportunities.When we partner with a partner such as Absa, the commitment on their side, for example, is that if there is a cohort of 50 certified, they would absorb the 50 individuals, or their role would be to offer them out to their partner organisations.

“We have multiple approaches to these partnerships and we have over 90% absorption rate with those programmes.”

The centre offers free training in a range of courses, from entry-level IT skills, to advanced cloud computing. Learners can also earn AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification.

In December, 50 young women graduated from the Absa AWS programme and embarked on a new career in cloud technology.

While the centre is open to18- to 35-year-olds, there has been more interest from school leavers who are looking to get into the job market for the first time, Erasmus noted.

“We have partnered with the Western Cape Education Department to train teacher assistants, and we have started the first cohort focused on basic cloud and technology skills, as well as soft skills and business skills. We are now preparing for a second cohort.”

The centre is open to day visitors and offers a “cloud discovery space” with eight immersive exhibits that showcase how the cloud supports space exploration, gaming, machine learning and cyber security.

While there have been over 20 000 registrations, the total number of completed online and hybrid courses cannot be tracked, he added.

“We’ve been surprised as to how many individuals with no prior knowledge of what AWS is about, who take a walk into the centre and decide to sign up for these courses, and that is the exact reason why we established it in the first place – to provide access to skills.

“At the moment, we can’t track the absolute number of certifications in South Africa, but we are finding a way to do that.”

AWS has set up ‘’Cloud Exploration Days’’ at the centre, when learners can find out about job opportunities in the cloud and how to build a cloud career, while also learning from experts about their career journeys.